Detroit Pistons Center Andre Drummond Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The NBA announced today that Pistons center Andre Drummond was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Drummond led the Pistons to a 3-0 record by averaging 19.3 points (64% FG), 19.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game. He recorded three double-doubles, including two 20-point/20-rebound games and shot better than 70% from the field in two-of-three games. Drummond recorded 23 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks vs. Miami (2/3) to become the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon (12/22/89) to post such numbers in a game. He recorded three-plus steals in all three games and three-plus blocks in two games.

Named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career in 2018, Drummond is averaging 15.0 points, a league-leading 15.3 rebounds, a career-high 3.8 assists, a career-high 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks in a career-high 33.1 minutes per game this season. He also ranks first in the NBA in total rebounds (752), second in offensive rebounds per game (5.0), second in defensive rebounds per game (10.3) and fourth in double-doubles (36). This season, Drummond has recorded six games with 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds and has grabbed 20-plus rebounds in 10 games.

The ninth overall pick by the Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft, Drummond has averaged 13.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks and 30.1 minutes per game in 434 career NBA games.