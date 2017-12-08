Warriors win the battle of 2 fatigued teams as Pistons lose 5th straight

Boban Marjanovic scored 10 points off the bench in his return to the rotation but the Pistons ran out of gas in the last five minutes of their loss to Golden State.
DETROIT – When the Pistons lose the way they’ve lost the last four games – all of them coming down to the final minute, none by more than five points, including Friday’s 102-98 loss to the defending champion Warriors – Stan Van Gundy always stews over the decisions that turn out wrong.

His and his team’s decisions, mostly, because those are the ones he can control. But, every now and then, the ones made by the guys in stripes, too.

The box score from the latest gut-wrenching loss shows Golden State with 15 blocked shots – six for Draymond Green, five for Kevin Durant. Fans look at that and sing the praises of Green and Durant. Van Gundy looks at it and wonders why the message didn’t sink in a little earlier.

“You get five or six blocked, that’s just great defense,” he said. “You get 16 blocked against Milwaukee (on Nov. 15), 15 blocks, that’s bad decision making. We’ve just got to make better decisions. They’re blocking threes – guys flying at you – you’ve got to be able to shot fake. Go to the basket, help’s coming, you’ve got to be able to find people. We’ve got to do a better job of making those plays.”

Four of the blocked shots came on Pistons 3-point attempts. To not see a single blocked three in a game would be typical. Four in one game, by the same team? Yikes.

The biggest one appeared to be the clincher – until an unlikely sequence of events in the final minute gave the Pistons a shot at forcing overtime or winning with a 3-pointer – when Durant blocked an Anthony Tolliver triple with 1:31 to play and turned it into a dunk at the other end. A make and the Pistons are down two; instead, they trailed by seven.

“One thing Coach did was he prepared us to have the mentality to drive and kick and we just didn’t do it consistently tonight,” Avery Bradley said. “It’s just unfortunate because we were prepared. We knew they were going to have guys in the paint and they were going to attack us on the defensive end. It was our job to make plays for one another and we did it at times, but we didn’t do it enough.”

Another play that involved Durant and Tolliver proved pivotal and that’s where a referee’s decision rankled Van Gundy. The Pistons were down by two points with six minutes to play and rallying – on a 5-0 run after a Langston Galloway triple and a Boban Marjanovic post score – when Durant badly missed a 3-point shot. But Durant fell to the floor after the shot and it was ruled Tolliver didn’t give him room to land – replays showed the ends of their shoes made contact – resulting in a three-shot foul.

“Because it was Kevin Durant who went down,” Van Gundy said. “And they said it was definitely a foul. I don’t agree, having looked at it. But it’s Kevin Durant.”

“I’m not trying to get fined,” Andre Drummond said when asked his perspective on the call. “So I can’t answer that.”

The Pistons lost to Philadelphia by five, San Antonio by three and Milwaukee by four and had chances to win each game. The Golden State game was their fifth in eight days and only their third home game in the last 12. Only one of those 12 games – a home date with Phoenix – came against a team that won’t in all likelihood be in the playoffs. Did the schedule catch up to the Pistons?

“I wouldn’t say that,” Bradley said. “I believe in not making any excuses. We still had a chance tonight. We made some mistakes that I feel like are mistakes you can control and that’s always unfortunate. But we’re right there. We just have to stay positive and use days like tomorrow to get better.”

Bradley’s triple with 22 seconds left – after his two free throws and a Drummond backcourt steal – allowed the Pistons to cut an eight-point deficit with 46 seconds left and a seven-point gap with 36 seconds to play to two. Tolliver fouled Shaun Livingston with 20 seconds to play and his two missed free throws suddenly put the Pistons in position to tie or win with a 3-pointer.

Reggie Jackson drove the left side of the lane with about 10 seconds to play and attempted a twisting layup in heavy traffic that didn’t draw iron.

“He drove it hard and a lot of people came to the ball,” Van Gundy said. “We had two guys open (on the) weak side. That’s what I saw. But it’s a lot easier to sit and watch it on tape and see it than it is when you’re the guy driving the ball to the basket.”

It was another decision in another narrow loss that will gnaw at Van Gundy and his players as they endure the most challenging stretch of schedule they’ll face all season.

“He did what he does best,” Drummond said. “He attacked the basket and the ball didn’t go in. Simple as that.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena

1-OUT OF GAS – It was over. Until it wasn’t. The Pistons, down seven with under a minute to play, somehow found themselves with a chance to win or tie with 20 seconds left. After two Avery Bradley free throws and a Golden State backcourt turnover, a Bradley triple with 23 seconds left pulled them within two points. Then Shawn Livingston missed two free throws and the Pistons were in business. But their possession ended with a heavily contested Reggie Jackson drive and layup attempt and the Warriors hung on. Kevin Durant scored 10 of his 36 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of triples, and that was as close as it came to classic Warriors – on a night they were without the injured Steph Curry – but it was enough when the Pistons shot poorly and looked sluggish. The Pistons finished the game shooting 41 percent and the Warriors got just hot enough, finishing 7 of 26 from the arc after making 1 of 12 in the first half. Both teams, in fact, looked a little leg weary and with good reason. The Warriors were playing the sixth and final game of a road trip that started in Los Angeles with an overtime win over the Lakers and then saw them win four straight by double digits and by an average of 18.3 points. The Pistons were coming off a four-game road trip and playing their fifth game in eight days. Neither team got much in transition and when Stan Van Gundy brought his starters back midway through the fourth quarter, they didn’t have nearly their customary ball and player movement needed on offense to get the Warriors on their heels and create favorable shots. The Pistons have now lost five in a row and they’ll host the team with the league’s best record, Boston, on Sunday.

2-BOBAN TIME – After openly musing about the sagging bench play as the Pistons four-game road trip concluded with Wednesday’s loss at Milwaukee and spending Thursday looking for trends, Stan Van Gundy settled for a relatively minor tweak to his rotation. Boban Marjanovic replaced Eric Moreland as the backup center with the second unit, which otherwise was as it’s been: Luke Kennard, Ish Smith, Langston Galloway and Anthony Tolliver. Van Gundy brought Smith and Tolliver into the game with three minutes to go in the first quarter, then brought Tolliver in with four minutes to go in the third quarter with Smith following and then Kennard before the fourth quarter started, staggering the minutes a little more than usual. Those five started both the second and fourth quarters and at least held their own. Marjanovic finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes, hitting 5 of 8 shots.

3-NO DISRUPTION – If the Warriors have a weakness – and it’s grasping – it’s that they occasionally makes themselves vulnerable by trying to make splashy plays that lead to turnovers. It was perhaps the biggest factor when the Pistons won at Oakland in October in forcing – or benefiting from – 26 Golden State turnovers that were converted into 33 points. “We committed a ton of turnovers and they had a lot to do with that,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Their defense was great.” The Pistons would take holding the Warriors to 102 points every time, as they did Friday, but it was their offense that failed them this time and, in part, that was because they didn’t get many easy scoring chances with the Warriors protecting the ball much better this time around. “They turn the ball over because of the plays they can make,” Stan Van Gundy said. “So they’re able to take some chances.” The Pistons forced only 14 turnovers good for 16 points in this one. The Pistons only committed 11 turnovers, but Golden State blocked 15 shots – six by Draymond Green, five by Kevin Durant. What might have been the clincher – before the last-minute madness, at least – came on a Durant block of an Anthony Tolliver triple with about 1:30 left that would have cut the Pistons deficit to two. Instead, Durant converted into a dunk at the other end for a seven-point margin.

