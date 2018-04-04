Red-hot 76ers snap Pistons 5-game streak – and end their playoff hopes

Stanley Johnson scored 19 points but the Pistons had their 5-game winning streak snapped by Philadelphia and were eliminated from playoff contention
Chris Schwegler (NBAE/Getty)
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Apr 04, 2018

DETROIT – The Pistons played without a net and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing with the confidence of a team on an 11-game win streak, appeared only too happy to shove them off the tightrope they walked.

The 115-108 loss to Philadelphia made official what the 12-25 stretch of basketball the Pistons endured while Reggie Jackson recovered from a catastrophic ankle injury made likely: playoff elimination.

“When Reggie’s out, it’s tough because he brings a whole ’nother element to our team,” Henry Ellenson said after the loss. “That stretch was tough not having Reggie just because of how talented he is.”

Ellenson was part of the rotation again because Blake Griffin, another impact player, missed his fourth straight game with his own ankle injury. When the epitaph of the 2017-18 Pistons season is written, it will contain a monumentally significant footnote given the impact that ankle injuries – to Jackson, to Jon Leuer (missed all but the first eight games) and now to Griffin – caused a team that opened 14-6 and was 19-14, in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, on Dec. 26 when Jackson went down.

Philadelphia is now the No. 4 playoff seed and Wednesday’s win gave the 76ers a clean 4-0 season sweep of the Pistons.

“They’re a tough team. There’s a reason they’re fourth in the East,” said Anthony Tolliver, who started in Griffin’s spot and matched his season high with 25 points, hitting 7 of 8 from the 3-point arc. “They’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs.”

The 76ers added two veterans over the second half of the season from the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks, who waived both Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli and chose the 76ers among many suitors. Ilyasova gave them 13 points and 11 rebounds against the Pistons and Belinelli had 19 off the bench, hitting 4 of 7 3-point shots. He and J.J. Redick, who scored 13 of his 25 in the third quarter and triggered a 9-0 run to close the first quarter and give Philadelphia all the breathing room it needed, made the difference, Stan Van Gundy thought.

“They’ve got two of the best guys in the entire league moving without the ball with Redick and Belinelli and they tore us up tonight,” he said. “They were 16 of 25 and 9 for 14 from three and they just kept getting space. We just couldn’t keep up with them. Those two guys, they put on a clinic tonight.”

The problem guarding them was exacerbated by Pistons largesse. The Pistons aren’t a team that turns the ball over much – they’re No. 8 in the league for fewest turnovers at 13.5 a game – and Philadelphia doesn’t force all that many, but 13 first-half turnovers led to 22 Philly points and accounted for pretty much all of a 16-point halftime deficit the Pistons faced.

“They were pulled in a lot. They were in the paint when we were attacking,” Reggie Bullock said. “We didn’t do a great job of finding people out on the perimeter. They had hands in the paint when we were driving to collapse on us.”

Tolliver, Stanley Johnson (19 points), Bullock (4 of 7 from three, 15 points) and Ish Smith (14 points, 12 assists) and Luke Kennard (12 points) off the bench gave the Pistons a fighting chance. But Andre Drummond, who missed the morning shootaround and wasn’t feeling well, wasn’t nearly as active as usual though he still managed 13 points and 15 rebounds and Reggie Jackson suffered through a 1 of 11 shooting performance.

Without Griffin, the Pistons simply didn’t have the margin for error to withstand that type of game from their best players – not with Philadelphia pushing for home-court advantage and getting big nights from Redick and Belinelli.

“It’s just tough to end up with a loss,” Jackson said. “Just watching the last seconds ticking and realizing we’re out of playoff contention, that was the toughest part, the most frustrating part.”

Frustration was one thing the Pistons have had in abundant supply this season – frustration and ankle injuries. With four games left, all that’s left to pursue now is the avoidance of a losing season. The Pistons can finish 41-41 but can’t make the playoffs.

“We can claw and scratch and hopefully get to the .500 mark,” Tolliver said. “We’re still going to go out there and try to get wins.”

Tags
Johnson, Stanley, Pistons, 76ers, True Blue Pistons, #Trending

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 115-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena

1 END OF THE ROAD– What seemed likely for a month became reality with a loss to the NBA’s hottest team: The Pistons won’t make the playoffs this season, sunk by the 12-25 record they compiled while Reggie Jackson sat out with a grade 3 ankle sprain. Idle Milwaukee became the eighth Eastern Conference team to clinch a postseason berth with Detroit’s loss. The Pistons can finish no better than 41-41 with four games remaining. Milwaukee and Miami, the latter of which held a tiebreaker over the Pistons, each won their 42nd game Tuesday. The Pistons had won seven of eight games, but Philadelphia came into the game on an 11-game winning streak and is fighting for home-court advantage in the first round. The 76ers went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter and take an eight-point lead and built it to 19 in the second quarter. The Pistons never got it back to single digits until Reggie Bullock’s triple with a minute left made it a nine-point game, though they cut it to 11 with seven minutes remaining. The Pistons had won their past five games, the last three of them without Blake Griffin, out again with a right ankle bone bruise. With Reggie Jackson struggling to hit shots – he missed his first seven and finished 1 of 11, though he picked up seven assists in 20 minutes – the Pistons leaned on Anthony Tolliver (25 to match a season high) and Stanley Johnson (19) to carry the offense. Andre Drummond, who missed the morning shootaround when he wasn’t feeling well, finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Ish Smith had 14 points and 12 assists. J.J. Redick scored 13 first-quarter points and finished with 25 for the 76ers.

2-TURNOVER TROUBLE – The Pistons rank No. 8 in the league in fewest turnovers, committing only 13.5 a game. They nearly matched that in the first half with 13 and it was the biggest reason they trailed by 16; Philadelphia converted those turnovers into 22 points – more than a third of their 65 total. Of the 10 Pistons to play in the first half, eight of them committed at least one turnover, most of them live-ball turnovers that put Philadelphia in transition. The Pistons too often tried to dribble or pass into traffic. The 76ers aren’t a team that generates much in the way of turnovers as a rule, either, ranking 16th in the league by forcing 14.3 turnovers a game. They reverted to form in the second half, committing just four more, and outscored the 76ers by nine after halftime.

3-TRIPLE THREAT – The Pistons have established a new franchise record for 3-point shots made for the third time in Stan Van Gundy’s four seasons. With the 16 made triples against Philadelphia, the Pistons are now at 827, well above the 740 made two years ago and going on 200 more than the 631 the Pistons made last season when their 3-point shooting became an Achilles heel. The Pistons ranked 26th in 3-point attempts last season at 23.4 per game and 28th in accuracy at 33 percent. They’ve taken 28.5 a game this season – 17th in the league and nearly at the league average of 28.9 – and went into Wednesday’s game ranked No. 7 in accuracy at .369. Both Reggie Bullock (.442) and Anthony Tolliver (.415) rank among the league leaders in accuracy and each attempts 4.5 a game. Luke Kennard is right at 40 percent on 2.6 attempts a game. Tolliver hit his first five 3-point tries and finished 7 of 8. Bullock finished 4 of 7.

Related Content

Johnson, Stanley

Pistons

76ers