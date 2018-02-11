Pistons dealt a costly loss as Hawks score 38 in fourth quarter to rally back

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 118-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena

1-COSTLY LOSS – The first losing streak of the Blake Griffin era could wind up doing great damage to the Pistons playoff chances. The Pistons, trailing the majority of the game, used a 10-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to take the lead and were up by six points midway through the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t get many stops down the stretch against the league’s 22nd-ranked offense and Griffin’s cold shooting and turnovers were their undoing. Griffin connected on just 7 of 21 shots – he was 3 of 10 from the 3-point arc, hitting one with 40 seconds left to pull the Pistons within two after Atlanta center Dewayne Dedmon hit one on the previous possession and one at the buzzer– and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Pistons were pulled from their lethargy late in the second quarter by Reggie Bullock, who scored their final 10 points and led a 16-6 close to the first half after Atlanta had taken a 49-40 lead. Bullock scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

2-MORE MORELAND – Stan Van Gundy tweaked his big man rotation, folding Eric Moreland back into the mix for four minutes to start the second quarter – the first time since the trade for Blake Griffin that at least one of Griffin or Andre Drummond wasn’t on the floor with the game in doubt. Where Van Gundy had been pulling Drummond midway through the first and third quarters but then sending him back into the game after short rests for Griffin, this time Drummond played the entire first quarter and sat for Moreland, who was part of a five-man bench unit that began the second quarter. In the second half, Van Gundy came closer to his previous recent pattern, bypassing Moreland. Drummond played the first seven minutes of the third quarter, then came back in for Griffin with less than a minute to play in the third and finished the game. Drummond played 37 minutes, Griffin 34.

3-DUAL DEBUTS – Both players the Pistons acquired at Thursday’s trade deadline, James Ennis and Jameer Nelson, made their debuts when Stan Van Gundy sent them into the game with two minutes left in the first quarter. Nelson was the more surprising substitution as he replaced Langston Galloway as the second unit’s point guard. Van Gundy had indicated Ennis was likely to work his way into the rotation – though he wasn’t sure he’d use him on Sunday since Ennis didn’t join the Pistons until they arrived in Atlanta as his Friday flight into Detroit was canceled due to the blizzard – as he looks to cut back on minutes for Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock. Ennis and Nelson teamed up late in the third quarter to lead a 7-0 closing rush that saw the Pistons slice a nine-point deficit to two. Ennis hit a 3-pointer to start the run, then Nelson scored on a driving layup and finished it by dishing to Ennis for a fast-break layup. Ennis logged 24 minutes, in part because of Johnson’s foul trouble, and finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. He replaced Johnson with about four minutes to play and finished the game. Nelson played 19 minutes – he replaced Ish Smith with two minutes to play – and had six points and five assists. He and Andre Drummond established a nice rhythm in pick-and-roll action in his second stint. Over the last six games, Johnson averaged more than 36 minutes a game. Over his last five, Bullock averaged nearly 36 minutes.