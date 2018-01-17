No finishing kick for Pistons after recovering from cold start in loss at Toronto

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 96-91 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre

1-BIG COMEBACK, TOUGH LOSS – Wobbled by injuries and staggered by a lethargic start, the Pistons looked like they’d get escorted to the border by halftime for fraud. They trailed 26-11 late in the first quarter when Stan Van Gundy went with his bench and changed the tenor of the game. The second unit – which consisted of Boban Marjanovic, Anthony Tolliver, Dwight Bucyks and Langston Galloway – sparked a surge as Marjanovic, Galloway and Tolliver combined for 21 first-half points and Buycks, though scoreless, picked up five assists in eight minutes as the Pistons cut a 15-point deficit to three by halftime. They led briefly in the third quarter and by four points early in the fourth. A key sequence came with just over nine minutes to play when Tobias Harris committed a turnover in transition with the Pistons ahead by four points and Toronto capitalized with a transition triple from C.J. Miles at the other end. Mistakes in the first quarter included allowing two layups on direct inbounds passes and fouling two 3-point shooters while getting outrebounded 17-10. Toronto turnovers – the Raptors committed 21 – allowed the Pistons to stay close against one of the NBA’s hottest teams.

2-DEPTH TEST – It wasn’t a total wipeout, but two of the three players with injury questions clouding their status had to sit out the game. Stanley Johnson missed his eight game over the past nine and third straight with a strained hip flexor. Luke Kennard went through the morning walk through with his injured left thumb taped, but didn’t play. Avery Bradley, who missed seven games last month with a groin injury that flared and forced him to miss Tuesday’s practice, started as usual and played 35 minutes. With Kennard unavailable, Langston Galloway – who hadn’t played in five of the past six games – was back in the rotation and made a reasonable case to stay there. Newly signed Reggie Hearn, who took part in his first practice Tuesday since agreeing to a two-way contract the previous day, was next man up if Bradley hadn’t been able to play. When Reggie Bullock picked up a third foul midway through the second quarter, Van Gundy opted to use Bradley at small forward with Galloway and Ish Smith in the backcourt, matching Bradley against Norman Powell. Galloway finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 7 from the 3-point line.

3-NO HELP – Andre Drummond had just two points and three rebounds in nine first-quarter minutes and when he went out the Pistons trailed by 11 points. Jonas Valanciunas had four points and seven boards in less than eight first-quarter minutes. Drummond’s activity picked up when he came back in the second quarter, but it really ramped up when he came back to start the third quarter. In that quarter, Drummond not only put up big numbers – 11 points and seven rebounds – but he was much more active defensively, as well. Toronto scored 20 points in the paint in the first quarter, then had just 12 in the middle two quarters and finished with 40. Drummond put up 25 points and 17 rebounds and hit 12 of 15 shots, but the four other Pistons starters shot a combined 14 of 48. Ish Smith had an especially frustrating night, shooting 1 of 12. Avery Bradley finished with 19 points, hitting 8 of 19 shots including two late triples with the Pistons scrambling to make up a nine-point deficit they cut to three on Bradley’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left.