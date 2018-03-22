Miserable 3-point shooting keeps Pistons from upset at Houston and 3-game win streak in OT loss

Andre Drummond finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds but the Pistons lost in overtime at Houston.
Bill Baptist
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Mar 22, 2018

HOUSTON – You might have made yourself a lot of money if you’d have bet the Pistons to win the last three games of their interminable road trip after they dropped the first three.

You might have, that is, if they’d shot with even half of their typical 3-point proficiency.

Instead, the Pistons – who came into Houston, against the team with the NBA’s best record, No. 6 in NBA 3-point shooting at 37.3 percent – shot 15.8 percent and even that took them making their last two in the final 20 seconds of overtime with the game all but out of reach.

Before that, they clanked 32 of the 36 triples they launched. Blake Griffin had made nearly half of his triples over the past nine games; he missed his first six, making one with 20 seconds left after Houston held the Pistons to two points in the first 4:40 of overtime and held an eight-point lead. Ish Smith followed with one 16 seconds later.

Too little, too late.

“We just … we couldn’t make a shot,” Stan Van Gundy said. “Their defense had a lot to do with it. I mean, we were 4 of 36 from three (and) we made the last two to go 6 for 38 to bring us up to 15 percent.”

Reggie Bullock – shooting 47 percent from the 3-point arc since becoming a full-time starter in mid-December, better than any other NBA starter taking more than three triples a game – made 2 of 7. Ish Smith (two) and Stanley Johnson – both shooting less than 30 percent from the arc – hit half of the Pistons’ six total triples. Luke Kennard, shooting 40 percent from the arc and 50 percent in the previous five games of the road trip, missed all five of his. Reggie Jackson was blanked in six attempts.

“It’s disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself,” said Kennard, who otherwise played well with 14 points. “But it honestly kind of excites me the way we fought, the way we played. We play hard, we play together and we play like that, we’re going to be a pretty good team.”

To be sure, even though the Rockets played without Chris Paul, to hold a team averaging nearly 114 a game 26 below that in regulation – it was both Houston’s lowest-scoring four quarters and worst shooting of the season – should come with a greater reward than an overtime loss.

And for a minute, it looked like the Pistons would get it. Trailing by nine with 4:53 to play – neither team held a double-digits lead all night – the Pistons went on an 11-0 run to take the lead on Kennard’s two free throws with 1:33 left. They followed by forcing a Harden missed layup, but missed two triples on their next possession.

Harden missed another layup with less than 35 seconds left but P.J. Tucker was credited with two points when his follow was ruled goaltending on Andre Drummond. The call was confirmed by replay.

“That’s a tough one,” Van Gundy said. “I hate to sound fatalistic. It’s just that kind of year. He goes up to get the rebound – you can’t fault him for that. It wasn’t a dumb play. I honestly thought when they went to replay, I thought he was good. They have the replay, so I’m not arguing the call. I’m just saying it was close enough that he didn’t do anything wrong in terms of his effort to get the rebound.”

Griffin and Harden both missed shots to win in the final 10 seconds, then Harden got Houston rolling in overtime and scored 10 of its 12 points, six at the line. After scoring two baskets in 35 minutes of regulation, Harden scored two in the first two minutes of overtime and Houston never trailed.

Stanley Johnson opened the game on Harden but picked up two quick fouls – neither against Harden – so Bullock spent most of the night on him. Kennard, Johnson and James Ennis also had their turns. Harden wound up 4 of 20 from the field and missed all eight of his 3-pointers.

“Tried not to let him get easily to the free-throw line,” Griffin said. “I’m sure he averages the most free throws in the league” – he does, more than 10 a game – “so just try to make his drives tough on him, not give him wide-open threes and not let him get to the free-throw line. Stan, James, Reggie, Luke – whoever guarded him did an excellent job the whole night.”

All the Pistons needed to do was shoot 15 percent from the arc in regulation instead of 12.5 percent or make 11 free throws instead of 10 in 19 tries. But after the road trip began with a demoralizing rout at Utah and followed with hard-fought losses at Denver and Portland, the Pistons got Reggie Jackson back and seemed to find something over the last three games across four nights.

“We’ve played hard for the most part and that always gives you a fight chance,” Griffin said. “Even on a night like tonight, where we didn’t shoot the ball well at all, you see the result. Didn’t come out like we wanted, but I was really proud of how hard we played.”

Tags
Drummond, Andre, Pistons, Rockets, True Blue Pistons, Pistons Playback

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 100-96 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

1-CLANK, CLUNK – If the Pistons had experienced so much as a poor 3-point shooting night, they had a great shot to end their six-game road trip with a split, a three-game winning streak and an unlikely win over the team with the NBA’s best record. They had a horrific 3-point shooting night, instead. And still they almost won, taking Houston to overtime after failing to score what might have been the winning basket in the final seconds of regulation. The Pistons – the No. 6 team in 3-point percentage at 37.3 – finished at 15.8 percent (6 of 38) in Houston and that included two makes in the final 20 seconds of overtime after Houston had built an eight-point lead. And yet they never trailed by double digits – and for less than five points for almost all of three quarters. They trailed by nine in the fourth quarter when Ish Smith and Reggie Bullock hit consecutive triples to pull within four with four minutes left. They tied it on an Andre Drummond (17 points, 20 rebounds) tip with 2:13 to play and went ahead on Luke Kennard’s free throws with 1:33 left. Blake Griffin (21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) finished 1 of 7 from the arc, Luke Kennard (14 points) missed all five of his triples and Reggie Jackson all six of his. Jackson hit his first two shots of the game, then missed his last 11 in a 21-minute stint.

2-HOLDING HARDEN – Stanley Johnson opened the game guarding James Harden and – given that Harden leads the NBA in free-throw attempts at 10.1 per game – it was a good bet that Johnson would pick up a few fouls. Sure enough, 2:24 into the game, Johnson was on the bench with two fouls. But neither were committed against Harden, Johnson instead picking up one against Clint Capela under the rim and a second in a tangle of legs under the basket. So Reggie Bullock guarded Harden for the remainder of the quarter and held him to one point. Harden still was stuck on one point with a minute left in the first half when he scored his first basket, then picked up two more points when Bullock fouled him with 1.2 seconds left in the half. Harden, called by Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni earlier in the week the greatest offensive player in NBA history, finished with 21 points, 10 in overtime, but hit just 4 of 20 shots and missed all eight of his triples. Johnson wound up playing only 14 minutes as Luke Kennard played well and he and Bullock occupied the majority of wing minutes. Harden was 2 of 16 in regulation and 0 of 8 from the 3-point arc, going 7 of 10 at the line. He had a driving attempt at the end of regulation but the Pistons defended him perfectly and the shot wasn’t close.

3-CO-EQUALS – The Pistons won the first matchup with Houston – one that saw the Rockets play without James Harden and the Pistons without Andre Drummond – and this time they caught the Rockets with Chris Paul sidelined. The Rockets came into the game with the NBA’s best record and not by a little bit – by four games over Golden State. And Stan Van Gundy thinks the Rockets pose more than a passing threat come the postseason. “People still think Golden State is easily the superior team. I don’t,” he said. “I think that would be a hell of a battle.” Van Gundy, when questioned about his Orlando team’s use of Rashard Lewis to pioneer the era of stretch fours that accelerated the importance of the 3-point shot and fielding units with four or more 3-point threats, has long praised Mike D’Antoni and his creative use of pick-and-roll sets as the true pioneer. And he says D’Antoni’s decision to sacrifice offense by using more of P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute to bolster Houston’s defense has elevated the Rockets to co-favorite status with Golden State.

Related Content

Drummond, Andre

Pistons

Rockets