Key dates approaching and how it affects the Pistons on GM, coach searches

AUBURN HILLS – The Pistons have time on their side as they go about replacing Stan Van Gundy for different reasons for the twin searches.

On the front-office side, they have the field to themselves. Charlotte replaced Rich Cho with Mitch Kupchak. Nobody else is looking to replace their front-office head at this time.

On the coaching front, well, there’s no urgency to name a coach with 4½ months to go before training camp opens. Yes, the Pistons have a little more competition in the marketplace, but three teams – New York (David Fizdale), Memphis (J.B. Bickerstaff) and Phoenix (Igor Kokoskov) – have already filled their openings and a fourth, Atlanta (Lloyd Price), is one ownership approval meeting away from filling its spot, according to credible reports.

That leaves Milwaukee and Orlando along with the Pistons in the market for a coach with the possibility Toronto will join the club should the Raptors decide Cleveland’s four-game obliteration of the East’s No. 1 seed was too much for Dwane Casey to overcome. It’s just as likely Toronto management decides to shake up the roster.

At any rate, here’s a look at the key dates ahead and what it would mean to approach them with uncertainty in the front office or on the sidelines: