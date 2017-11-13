In Case You Missed It: Pistons in Power Rankings

With a 10-3 record through the first 13 games, the Pistons are off to their best start since the 2005-06 season and writers both locally and nationally are taking notice. Here’s a roundup of where the squad lands in the latest NBA Power Rankings.

NBA.com: #5

"...But the Pistons have had better starts of late and Sunday's win over Miami made them 5-3 in games they trailed by double-digits. It also verified their sixth-ranked offense, which scored 112 points per 100 possessions over their 5-0 homestand. Tobias Harris' improved 3-point shooting is as much about volume as it is about accuracy." Read more

David Aldridge's Top 15 Rankings: #5

"Best start since going 15-3 out of the gate in 2005-06, en route to a 64-18 record and an Eastern Conference finals appearance against Cleveland." Read more

ESPN: #5

"Andre Drummond has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in all 13 games this season..." Read more

CBS: #4

"Anybody who bought into the Pistons last season and got burned is realizing they were a year early. This group looks a lot how last season's Pistons team should have. It helps that Tobias Harris is shooting 50.6 percent from 3-point range." Read more

USA Today: #4

"Winners of five in a row and eight of their last nine, it's time to start taking these Pistons seriously. Tobias Harris is playing like an All-Star, Andre Drummond is leading the league in rebounds (15.6 per game) and Avery Bradley has "changed" Detroit's demeanor, says coach Stan Van Gundy." Read more

Sports Illustrated: #4

"Even Luke Kennard is getting in on the fun. This team is deeper than you think." Read more

Sporting News: #4

"The Pistons, winners of eight of their last nine, were 27th when it came to forcing turnovers last year (12.8 per game). This year, they’re Top 5 (16.5 per game)." Read more