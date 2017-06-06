In Case You Missed It: Fansided on KCP

'“His unselfishness,” (Richard) Carter begins, ticking off a list of qualities that most coaches would consider the components of a perfect player. “His work ethic. His desire to win. His willingness to do whatever it took to get the job done.”'

That’s KCP’s high school coach describing him in a lengthy piece on Fansided.

Check out the entire article to learn more about Kentavious playing basketball in Greenville, Georgia (current population: 976), his quiet personality and his journey to the NBA.