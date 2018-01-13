Bulls start hot, then get the last punch in as Pistons fall when layup goes awry

Avery Bradley scored 26 points but the Pistons got lit up from the 3-point arc in a tough loss at Chicago
Posted: Jan 13, 2018

CHICAGO – For as long as Reggie Jackson is idled, the Pistons are going to grope for offense on nights like Tobias Harris experienced in Chicago.

They’re also going to need a break or two. They didn’t get the one they needed when Reggie Bullock took the ball to the basket as the final seconds ticked down with Chicago nursing a two-point lead.

“I looked at the play multiple times. It’s a foul,” Bullock said after his layup to tie, contested by Bulls guard Kris Dunn, wouldn’t drop in the 107-105 loss. “He came down on my arm. It’s a foul. I’ve got to finish those layups, but if you’re asking my opinion, it’s a foul.”

The lead changed six times in the final five minutes, Chicago going ahead for good with 1:08 to play when rookie Laurie Markkanen hit a jump shot after a replay review reversed a possession call under Chicago’s basket. The Pistons missed two shots on the ensuing possession – an Avery Bradley jumper and an Andre Drummond driving layup – and then Dunn split a pair of free throws with 38 seconds left to put the Pistons down two.

Bradley, who finished with 26 points, missed a triple with about 30 seconds left, leaving approximately a four-second differential between the game and shot clocks when the Bulls took possession. Stan Van Gundy elected to play it out – “plenty of time if you get a stop,” he said – and Harris forced a turnover with about six or seven seconds left.

Harris took off in the middle of the floor with Bullock on his left flank.

“That’s always your decision,” Van Gundy said. “You’re watching the clock on defense. Are you going to call timeout or not? You’ve got numbers. You’re two on one. I don’t know that I can get us anything better calling a timeout than a two on one.”

On one hand, the Pistons were fortunate to be in the game the way Chicago exploited what Van Gundy saw as lethargic closeouts, the Bulls knocking down 17 triples on a whopping 36 attempts. On the other, they would have won if Harris, their leading scorer, would have had anything resembling a typical game. He finished 3 of 14 and 0 of 6 from the 3-point arc in a seven-point outing.

“Frustrating. Just couldn’t get in a rhythm,” Harris said. “It wasn’t nothin’ they did. I just couldn’t get in a rhythm.”

“Makes it really tough,” Van Gundy said. “Not just not scoring, but shooting the ball that badly. So we tried to lean on Avery down the stretch. I thought (Justin Holiday) did a good job. They weren’t coming off of (Harris). Then we tried to post him; he didn’t have much success there, either.”

Bradley had 19 at halftime and went 3 of 9 in the second half. With the Pistons leading by three early in the fourth quarter, a Bradley triple was wiped out by Eric Moreland’s moving screen. Chicago’s Bobby Portis tied the game seconds later with a triple, one of 10 spread among three Bulls big men. Markkanen and Nikola Mirotic, who split minutes at power forward, made four each in a combined 16 attempts and Portis, the backup center, hit two more.

“We shoud’ve been able to handle the fours,” Van Gundy said. “Portis is another deal. That one’s tough. But we should’ve been able to play better on their fours. There were a couple they got that weren’t our fault, but there’s four or five of ’em that we didn’t close hard enough.”

So lots of good things for the Pistons, from Bradley’s continued return to form after a seven-game injury absence to Drummond’s 21 points and 15 rebounds to a 12 of 29 showing from the 3-point line. But too many live-ball turnovers led to 23 Chicago points, too little offense from their leading scorer threw their offense out of whack and too many uncontested triples were allowed.

The pressure on Harris to score and score efficiently every night without Jackson is undeniable.

“Tobias has to continue to keep playing and make plays for our team,” Bradley said. “He’s a playmaker. When he’s not scoring the ball, he’s able to make plays for other guys. He just has to continue to stay positive. He’s a very good scorer. He’ll play better next game. But we definitely need Tobias to play well in order for us to have a good offensive performance.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 107-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center

1-TURNOVERS & TOBIAS – In a free-flowing offensive game marked by very few fouls – a combined eight in the first half and 22 for the game – the Pistons fed the Bulls 14 turnovers converted into 23 points. That and a quiet night from leading scorer Tobias Harris, who finished with just seven points on 3 of 14 shooting, put them in position to get beat. And that’s what happened. They had a chance to tie on a last possession when they forced a Bulls turnover with about seven seconds left, but Reggie Bullock’s contested layup in transition missed. The lead changed hands six times in the last five minutes. But when Andre Drummond missed a layup try with 40 seconds left and Avery Bradley fouled going for the rebound, Kris Dunn spit a pair of free throws to give the Bulls a two-point lead. Bradley missed a triple with about 30 seconds to go and the Bulls were trying to milk the 24-second shot clock when Harris forced a turnover and the Pistons took off in transition, setting up Bullock’s layup try. The Bulls got 10 triples split among three virtual 7-footers: four apiece for rookie Laurie Markkanen and Nikola Mirotic and two for Bobby Portis. Chicago, which made its first six 3-pointers, finished 17 of 36 from the arc, tying the most made against the Pistons this season. The Pistons recovered from Chicago’s torrid start to take a 61-60 halftime lead, but an 11-0 Bulls third-quarter run meant they had another comeback to make after falling eight points behind. Bradley finished with 26 points, 19 in the first half, and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

2-HALFWAY HOME – Saturday’s game marked the halfway point of the Pistons season and they finished with a 22-19 record, four games ahead of last year’s pace at the midway point. The Pistons also finished the first half in playoff position and have a favorable schedule, getting 23 of their final 41 games at home including 11 of the next 13. Only six of those 13 are against teams currently in playoff position. It’s a chance for the Pistons to pile up some wins while Reggie Jackson recovers from his severe right ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 26. Jackson, who’s missed eight games, hopes to be able to return at or shortly after the All-Star break. There will be 25 games left after the break and it would mean Jackson would miss 24 games if he’s able to return for the Feb. 23 game with Boston coming out of the break. That would be eight weeks and two days after he went down and the original time frame was for Jackson to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

3-ONE STEP BACK – Stanley Johnson’s right hip flexor continues to be problematic, causing him to miss another game. Johnson played 20 minutes of Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn without incident after missing the previous five games with the same injury. After an off day on Thursday, Johnson again felt tightness in the hip and sat out Friday’s practice and couldn’t play at Chicago. Stan Van Gundy said tests have shown no structural damage, but that Johnson is feeling “just really, really tight and he has problems moving in one direction. I don’t know if it’s necessarily a pain thing. It’s his ability to move.” Without Johnson, Van Gundy reverted to a nine-man rotation with Luke Kennard getting backup minutes to both Reggie Bullock and Avery Bradley.

