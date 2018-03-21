Another night, another road W: Pistons pull away from Suns in Reggie’s return

Reggie Jackson returned after a 37-game absence as the Pistons won at Phoenix, their second road win in as many nights
Posted: Mar 21, 2018

PHOENIX – The Pistons will get all summer to wonder what might have been. Thursday was a glimpse of what could be.

Reggie Jackson returned after missing 37 games and nearly three months with a severe ankle sprain. Like an ace starting pitcher coming back off of shoulder surgery, Jackson was on a limited pitch count. And if his command wasn’t quite there yet, you could see the stuff.

“I thought he was great,” Blake Griffin said after his initial pairing with Jackson since coming over from the Clippers in trade. “Playing in limited minutes, it’s tough – tough to get a rhythm, tough to feel comfortable. But I thought he was great. He ran the offense with confidence, with poise.”

Jackson played roughly the first four minutes of each quarter as Van Gundy opted to get him as many repetitions with Griffin, Andre Drummond and the starting unit as possible. Jackson finished with seven points and two assists in 15:21, hitting 3 of 7 shots. Perhaps most tellingly, he played with no hint of the tentativeness that accompanied his return from last year’s extended injury absence with left knee tendinosis and the platelet-rich plasma injection administered to address the issue.

“Feels good,” Jackson said of the right ankle that suffered a grade 3 sprain – torn ligaments, essentially – in a Dec. 26 win over Indiana that left the Pistons at 19-14. “Nothing wrong. Just try to treat it and make sure everything’s all right.”

Jackson drained a pull-up triple in transition in the first half, dropped a pretty pocket pass to Drummond off a pick and roll and penetrated into the paint before stepping back and draining a high-arching shot. In the second half came the play that pulled all three of the players Stan Van Gundy sees as a potent core together: Griffin hit Jackson around a screen to free him in space and Jackson, after pulling the defense to him, lobbed over it to Andre Drummond for a dunk.

“Regardless of what happens the last 11 games here, if we can get Reggie healthy and keep him healthy, with those three guys that’s going to be a formidable group to play against,” Van Gundy said. “This can be a good team. Nothing that happens in the next 11 games would change my mind. They just need time together and they need health.”

Griffin was again superb, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes, hitting 9 of 15 shots overall and 3 of 7 from the 3-point arc.

“Wow. I mean, he was great tonight,” Van Gundy said. “Great. Had I realized he was one rebound away (from a triple-double), I probably would’ve given him another minute or so. But 26, nine and 10 is a hell of a game. Just really, really efficient. He’s played great for us. Even though we’ve been struggling in this stretch, his last eight or nine games have been as good as just about anybody in the league. He’s playing outstanding basketball.”

It was a game similar in script to Monday’s win at Sacramento when the Pistons snapped an 11-game road losing streak. Again, they scored just 44 points in a sluggish first half, then pulled away in the third quarter. They wound up with a 66-point second half to beat Sacramento by 16, following with a 71-point second half and a 27-point win at Phoenix.

“We had a good first week or two, whatever that was,” Griffin said of his time with the Pistons. “But to put together two road wins back to back, no matter where they are, is huge, especially this time of year.”

The Pistons wrap up their six-game road trip with a significantly more severe test on Thursday against the team with the league’s best record, Houston. After passing his first test, Jackson is eager to stretch his minutes and log more time with Drummond and Griffin.

“I didn’t want to sit tonight,” Jackson said. “I’m always going to ask for the most minutes. The organization, training staff is doing a great job of making sure they bring me back the right way, but I want to play my 30 to 38 (minutes) immediately and go out there and try to help the team in any way get a win.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-88 win over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena

1-REGGIE RETURNS – After 37 games missed, Reggie Jackson was back and thrown right into the starting lineup against Phoenix. Limited to about 15 minutes by Pistons medical staffers, Jackson started each of the four quarters, Stan Van Gundy choosing to give him as much time with the starting lineup as possible to get a glimpse of Jackson functioning with both Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Jackson, who admits his conditioning is well off of peak form, finished with seven points on 3 of 7 shooting plus two assists in a little more than 15 minutes. He gave the Pistons a momentary scare in the fourth quarter when he crumpled to the court under the Phoenix basket after Suns rookie big man Alec Peters crashed into the paint, but it had nothing to do with the grade 3 ankle sprain Jackson suffered on Dec. 26. After a timeout in which he was stretched out, left arm above his head while twisting at the waist with trainer Jon Ishop, Jackson re-entered the game. He seemed to move well laterally, darting in front of athletic Suns rookie Josh Jackson at one point in an attempt to draw a charging foul. The Pistons went 12-25 without Jackson after going 19-14 with him before his injury.

2-THE BREAKDOWN – Reggie Jackson played 4:11 in the first quarter, 3:48 in the second, 3:30 in the third and 3:52 in the fourth. He was out for 11 offensive possessions in the first quarter and missed his only shot attempt, running a pair of pick and rolls with both Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin that produced zero points. He hit Drummond with a pretty pocket pass but Drummond couldn’t convert the layup. The other three resulted in jump shots – one for Jackson, two for Griffin. Jackson hit 2 of 3 shots in his second-quarter stint across seven possessions, including a pull-up triple in transition and a high-arcing short jump shot after penetration into the paint split the defense. He missed his only shot in the third quarter but picked up his first assist when he hit Drummond with a pretty lob pass to produce a dunk on six possessions. He started the fourth quarter, in which he took part in seven possessions, by setting up a Luke Kennard jump shot. Later he ran a pick and roll with Drummond and knocked down an open 18-footer to complete his night.

3-ROAD ROMPS – Two nights, two road wins after the Pistons went 68 days between road wins. After a dominant second half to beat Sacramento on Monday, the Pistons used a similar formula to bounce Phoenix. It was the second straight night that the Pistons scored just 44 points in the first half and then exceeded 60 in the second. They led by six points at the break against Phoenix. The lead was 20 a little past the midway point of the third quarter. Blake Griffin again carried the scoring burden, scoring 16 in the first half and finishing with a near triple-double: 26 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists. He left the game with the Pistons ahead 105-77 and 3:33 remaining. Five other Pistons hit double figures, three of them off the bench. Luke Kennard scored 16 and hit 3 of 6 from the arc. The Pistons had an especially sluggish first quarter and it didn’t appear to have anything to do with Jackson’s integration into the starting lineup. Drummond managed just one rebound in nine minutes as the Pistons were outrebounded 22-11 and shot 25 percent, yet somehow managed to be tied – mostly because Phoenix shot 1 of 6 at the foul line and committed six turnovers.

