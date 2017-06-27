Detroit Pistons Announce Schedule and Roster for Orlando Summer League
Detroit To Face Oklahoma City, New York, Miami and Charlotte Before Championship Day
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will participate in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Amway Center's practice court in Orlando, FL. The league will feature eight teams and will run from July 1-6 with a championship day slated for the final day.
Current Pistons’ players Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije along with the Pistons’ first-round draft selection from the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard, are all expected to participate. Pistons associate head coach Bob Beyer will serve as the team’s head coach.
The league is closed to the public and open to media and professional team/league personnel.
All games will be aired on NBATV.
Following is the Pistons’ summer league schedule and roster:
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME
|Saturday, July 1
|Detroit vs. Oklahoma City
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Sunday, July 2
|Detroit vs. New York
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, July 4
|Detroit vs. Miami
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, July 5
|Detroit vs. Charlotte
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Thursday, July 6*
|TBD
|TBD
*Championship Day (all teams will play a final fifth game regardless of record)
2017 DETROIT PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NO.
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|D.O.B
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|NBA EXP.
|LAST TEAM
|17
|Lorenzo Brown
|G
|6-5
|189
|8/26/90
|North Carolina State
|3 Years
|Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)
|29
|Will Davis II
|F
|6-8
|220
|11/9/92
|UC Irvine
|None
|Reno Bighorns (G-League)
|8
|Henry Ellenson
|F
|6-11
|245
|1/13/97
|Marquette
|1 Year
|Detroit Pistons
|18
|Trey Freeman
|G
|6-2
|185
|10/12/92
|Old Dominion
|None
|Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)
|35
|Michael Gbinije
|G/F
|6-7
|200
|6/5/92
|Syracuse
|1 Year
|Detroit Pistons
|24
|Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson
|F
|6-6
|215
|6/26/91
|Temple
|None
|Orangeville A’s (NBL)
|55
|Pierre Jackson
|G
|5-10
|180
|8/29/91
|Baylor
|1 Year
|Dallas Mavericks
|23
|Luke Kennard
|G
|6-6
|206
|6/24/96
|Duke/USA
|Rookie
|Duke
|38
|Markus Kennedy
|F
|6-9
|245
|8/3/91
|Southern Methodist
|None
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G-League)
|36
|Eric Moreland
|C
|6-10
|238
|12/24/91
|Oregon State
|2 Years
|Canton Charge (G-League)
|45
|Landry Nnoko
|C
|6-10
|255
|4/9/94
|Clemson/Cameroon
|None
|VL Pesaro (Italy)
|20
|Marcus Simmons
|G
|6-6
|220
|1/28/88
|USC
|None
|Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)
|37
|Hollis Thompson
|F
|6-8
|206
|4/3/91
|Georgetown
|4 Years
|Austin Spurs (G-League)
|43
|Mike Tobey
|C
|7-0
|260
|10/10/94
|Virginia
|1 Year
|Valencia (Spain)
|31
|Dez Wells
|G
|6-5
|213
|4/15/92
|Maryland
|None
|Oklahoma City Blue (G-League)
|33
|Derek Willis
|F
|6-9
|228
|6/21/95
|Kentucky
|None
|Kentucky
PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH:
Stan Van Gundy – SUNY - Brockport
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Bob Beyer – Alfred (Summer League Head Coach)
Tim Hardaway – Texas - El Paso
Malik Allen – Villanova
Charles Klask – Michigan State
Otis Smith – Jacksonville
Rex Walters – Kansas
DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE/ATHLETIC TRAINER:
Jon Ishop – University of Texas at Austin
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH:
Jordan Sabourin – Oakland