Pelicans, Saints announce arrangements for Tom Benson visitation and funeral mass

March 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints have announced arrangements for late owner Tom Benson's visitation and funeral mass.

A public visitation will take place at:

Notre Dame Seminary

2901 S. Carrollton Avenue

New Orleans, La 70118

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 10:00 am CT – 7:00 pm CT

Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 8:00 am CT – 1:00 pm CT

A private funeral will take place at:

St. Louis Cathedral

615 Pere Antoine Alley

New Orleans, La 70116

Friday, March 23, 2018 from 12:00 pm CT – 1:00 pm CT

Due to space restrictions, the funeral mass will be for invited guests. The mass will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV from 12:00 pm CT – 1:00 pm CT. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation, Notre Dame Seminary or St. Louis Cathedral are preferred.

Media are allowed to attend the public visitation with proper discretion requested. Media will be allowed to shoot video of the funeral mass within the St. Louis Cathedral. A detailed media policy will follow directly to media members from the New Orleans Saints Communications Office.