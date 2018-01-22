Postgame recap: Pelicans 132, Bulls 128 (OT)

Pelicans (25-21), Bulls (18-29)

You don’t see double overtime every day. You don’t see a team rally from 18 points down midway through the fourth quarter to force extra time often, either. You definitely don’t see many individuals go for 40-20-10 in an NBA game – in fact, it hadn’t happened in the league since 1968.

Yet all of those things occurred Monday, when New Orleans posted a wild, memorable, double-OT home victory over Chicago, despite trailing by 18 points in the fourth period. DeMarcus Cousins turned in a historic performance for the Pelicans by finishing with 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists. Cousins became the first player to notch a 40-20-10 outing since Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain did so a half-century ago.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Well, it seemed like it was over many times, but it wasn’t officially official until Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen airballed a corner three-pointer and New Orleans rebounded it in the final seconds of double OT, sealing a four-point victory.