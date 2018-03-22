Postgame recap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 125

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 22, 2018

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (43-30), Lakers (31-40)

It could’ve been a crushing stretch of New Orleans’ regular season schedule, but the Pelicans turned a potential concern into a major positive. For the third straight night Thursday, New Orleans won the fourth quarter and the game, posting a victory. That ran the Pelicans’ winning streak to four, which pushed them into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo were extremely clutch in the final minutes, helping New Orleans overcome a late deficit. Davis finished with 33 points in 37 minutes, with the Pelicans again trying to keep his workload reasonable, but again needing him to help secure a win. Davis' team finished 4-1 in a stretch of five games in six days at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans outscored Los Angeles by a 31-17 margin in the fourth quarter, rallying from what was an 11-point deficit through three periods.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis stole a Los Angeles pass just before time expired, with the Lakers trying to find a way to squeeze off a three-point attempt to force overtime. Davis also canned two critical free throws with four seconds remaining, giving the Pelicans their three-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rondo scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, coming up with big play after big play to vault New Orleans into the lead. Meanwhile, Davis tallied 10 in that stanza, along with registering three steals. That was key for a Pelicans defense that forced four final-period Lakers turnovers that led to six points at the other end. Los Angeles shot just 6/20 in the decisive quarter. New Orleans was 12/22, including 5/9 by Rondo and 4/7 from Davis.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“You know that’s the worst team to play on the third game (in three days) or the fifth game in six days. The pace that they play with is so unbelievable, and they’re relentless in their pace. So I did say to the guys that the first team that decides to guard a little bit would probably be the team that would have won. I thought in the fourth quarter we really locked in, did a good job, came up with stops and that’s how we won the game.” – Alvin Gentry on playing an up-tempo Lakers team in less than ideal circumstances, but still prevailing

“We’ve got a still tough schedule to go. Pretty sure we moved up (in the standings), but we’ve got, what, nine games left? We’ve got to keep winning games and get to where we want to get so that we can have some advantage in the playoffs.” – Jrue Holiday (26 points, six assists) on the Pelicans’ outlook overall after moving into the No. 4 spot in West entering Friday

“Our execution is a lot better. We know what we are looking for, and then even Rondo just having the ball in his hands. He’s a guy who can read the floor very well. He made great decisions with the ball. So him being in those situations has just been helping us a lot.” – Davis on why New Orleans has been so effective in winning close games this season

“You give me the guys I’ve got, this group of talent, I never feel like we’re out of any game. We stayed poised. We found a way.” – Rondo

BY THE NUMBERS

30-22: New Orleans edge in fast-break points, in a game pitting two of the top three NBA teams in pace. The Lakers entered Thursday No. 1, with the Pelicans two spots lower.

8: Pelicans turnovers, an excellent number in a situation where fatigue theoretically could’ve led to sloppy play and more mistakes.

42/69: Shooting by New Orleans starters. Every starter who logged significant minutes made more than half of his shots, highlighted by Holiday going 12/16.

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Lakers 125

Anthony Davis scores a game-high 33 points as the Pelicans get the win over the Lakers, 128-125.

Game 73: Pelicans vs. Lakers 3/22/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Lakers 125
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Lakers 125

Anthony Davis scores a game-high 33 points as the Pelicans get the win over the Lakers, 128-125.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:01
Mic'd Up with Jrue Holiday vs. Lakers
Now Playing

Mic'd Up with Jrue Holiday vs. Lakers

Hear the sounds on the court as Fox Sports New Orleans mic'd up Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday against the Lakers.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:53
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-22-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-22-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 128-125 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 22, 2018  |  05:14
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-22-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-22-18

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's 128-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 22, 2018  |  04:44
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-22-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-22-18

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 128-125 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 22, 2018  |  03:37
On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Lakers
Now Playing

On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Lakers

Pelicans Anthony Davis talks with sideline reporter Jen Hale about the team's sweep of three games in three nights at home.
Mar 22, 2018  |  03:15
Jrue Holiday Scores 26 In Win Vs. Lakers | March 22nd, 2018
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday Scores 26 In Win Vs. Lakers | March 22nd, 2018

Jrue Holiday scores 26 points to go along with 6 assists as the Pelicans get the win.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:01
Anthony Davis Scores 33 In Win vs. Lakers | March 22nd, 2018
Now Playing

Anthony Davis Scores 33 In Win vs. Lakers | March 22nd, 2018

Anthony Davis scores 33 points to go along with 9 rebounds as the Pelicans get the win over the Lakers.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:02
Pelicans Defeat The Lakers and Improve Their Playoff Standings
Now Playing

Pelicans Defeat The Lakers and Improve Their Playoff Standings

The Pelicans continue to win and have a chance at earning home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs despite the absence of DeMarcus Cousins.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:01
Davis steal seals the win
Now Playing

Davis steal seals the win

Pelicans Anthony Davis comes up with the steal on the final play to seal the win for New Orleans over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:26
Rondo Go-Ahead Buckets
Now Playing

Rondo Go-Ahead Buckets

Pelicans Rajon Rondo drives to the rim for the go-ahead layup.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:17
Darius to Davis for the dunk
Now Playing

Darius to Davis for the dunk

Pelicans Darius Miller finds Anthony Davis for the baseline jam.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:25
Davis With The Layup
Now Playing

Davis With The Layup

Off the pick-and-roll, Jrue Holiday passes to Anthony Davis for the layup.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:00
Davis Alley-Oop Layup
Now Playing

Davis Alley-Oop Layup

Off the inbound, Rajon Rondo throws it up to Anthony Davis for the alley-oop layup.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:00
Mirotic Lays It In
Now Playing

Mirotic Lays It In

Nikola Mirotic drives down the lane and lays it in.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:00
Holiday With The Layup
Now Playing

Holiday With The Layup

Nikola Mirotic with the backdoor pass to Jrue Holiday who hits the tough layup.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:00
Anthony Davis' Big Block on Ball
Now Playing

Anthony Davis' Big Block on Ball

Pelicans Anthony Davis locks down on defense for the big rejection on Lonzo Ball.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:09
Holiday with the sweet dish
Now Playing

Holiday with the sweet dish

Pelicans Jrue Holiday hits E'Twaun Moore with the no-look dish for the lay-up.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:08
Rondo With The Layup
Now Playing

Rondo With The Layup

Rajon Rondo with the nice crossover then drives to the rim for the layup.
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:00
Fantasy Player of the Night (Mar. 22): Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Fantasy Player of the Night (Mar. 22): Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis put up a strong performance in the Pelicans victory over the Lakers and is your Fantasy Player of the Night! He put up 33 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL & 2 BLK for a total of 60.3 Fantasy Poi
Mar 22, 2018  |  00:03
Tags
Clark, Ian, Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Miller, Darius, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue