Pelicans News Around the Web (11-16-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2017

It’s Superhero Night in the Smoothie King Center, with the Pelicans hosting the Toronto Raptors at 7.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Raptors at Pelicans (11/15/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Toronto and New Orleans.

Game 15: Pelicans vs. Raptors 11-15-17



Postgame recap: Raptors 125, Pelicans 116

In his second regular season game with New Orleans, Rajon Rondo made his first start and helped power the Pelicans to a lead for much of the opening half Wednesday.

Game 15: Pelicans Entertainment 11-15-17



Rajon Rondo to start Wednesday vs. Toronto; Tony Allen (knee) is 'day-to-day,' Alvin Gentry says

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry wasn't going to surprise the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans' three-game streak snapped in home loss to Raptors

There’s still no definitive answer on what to make of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans' defense falters in loss to Raptors: Final score, stats and analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans put forward arguably their worst defensive performance of the season in their 125-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-15-17



Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Darius Miller 11-15-17



