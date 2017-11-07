Pelicans News Around the Web (11-07-2017)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017
Pelicans Practice Report 11-6-17
Pelicans seek 4th straight road win vs. Pacers: Game breakdown, preview
Round numbers make for useful sample sizes.
Pelicans' first 10 games have been a mixed bag, statistically and otherwise
Pelicans (5-5), Bulls (2-6)
Reserves make big impact in New Orleans sweep of road back-to-back
Three weeks into the regular season, Anthony Davis has registered at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in seven of the eight full games he’s played.
NBA power rankings: Celtics rise to No. 1; Pelicans drop to No. 18
Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 30th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Jefferson Parish dedicates 'Tom Benson Way'