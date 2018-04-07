Pelicans News Around the Web (04-7-2018)

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins once again chosen for USA Basketball player pool

They combined to help USA Basketball win a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in 2014.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 6, 2018

The Denver Nuggets (44-35) defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-35) last night, bumping the Pelicans into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

Postgame recap: Pelicans 122, Suns 103



Game 79: Pelicans at Suns 4-6-18



Game 79: Pelicans-Suns Postgame Quotes 4-6-18



Staying alive: Mirotic, Davis lead Pelicans to blowout win over Suns; team still in playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 31 points and tied a season best with 16 rebounds, Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 boards, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 122-103 on Friday night.

Anthony Davis, Pelicans attempting to build playoff foundation in New Orleans

Every year, it seems as if the same teams are competing for playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins named to U.S. men's national team pool

New Orleans Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were among the 35 players selected to the 2018-20 USA Men's National Team pool, which was announced by USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo on Friday.

Here's what Pelicans fans should know for final NBA playoff push

The New Orleans Pelicans entered Friday with the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left in the regular season.

Pelicans move up to No. 5 in West after 2nd straight blowout win

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the rise again in the Western Conference, and all they needed was a little help from the scheduling gods.

Nikola Mirotic speaks with Jen Hale after a season-high performance



Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Pregame: Alvin Gentry 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Anthony Davis 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 4-6-18



Pelicans-Suns Shootaround: Jordan Crawford 4-6-18



