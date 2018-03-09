Pelicans News Around the Web (03-9-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 8, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans (38-26) defeated the Sacramento Kings (20-45) last night to push their win streak to ten, tying the franchise high.

Read more »

25 must see photos from the Pelicans 10-game winning streak



Read more »

Pelicans vs Wizards: Help Us Make History



Read more »

On the brink of history: Pelicans 3-game home stand starts with Wizards, potential 11th straight win

Ever since Endymion rolled through the streets of New Orleans, the Pelicans have been winners.

Read more »

10 reasons behind the Pelicans' 10-game winning streak

The New Orleans Pelicans tied a franchise record with their 10th straight victory following the team's 114-101 triumph over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday (March 7) and have emerged as one of the Western Conference's top teams.

Read more »

Anthony Davis medical update

Davis has left ankle sprain

Read more »

Anthony Davis' MVP bandwagon growing, and this NBA All-Star thinks he has good shot of winning it ...

The Anthony Davis for MVP bandwagon continues to grow after the New Orleans Pelicans picked up their 10th straight win Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Read more »

Anthony Davis (sprained ankle) doubtful for big game Friday vs. Wizards, team announces

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis is doubtful for Friday's 7 p.m. tipoff against the Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Read more »

Anthony Davis doubtful for Friday's game vs. Washington with ankle injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is doubtful for Friday night's home game against the Washington Wizards because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Read more »

Jrue Holiday surges into spotlight, helping to lead Pelicans to 10-game winning streak

Due to a combination of injuries and non-playoff seasons, the vast majority of Jrue Holiday’s tenure in New Orleans has taken place outside the spotlight, with the often-undermanned Pelicans only reaching the postseason in 2015.

Read more »

Squad 6 Spotlight with Laura and Andy



Read more »

Get gameday ready with the Pelicans Dance Team and Vanguard College of Cosmetology



Read more »

2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Chauncey



Read more »