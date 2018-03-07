Pelicans News Around the Web (03-7-2018
Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 6, 2018
The Week 21 schedule for New Orleans (36-26) begins Tuesday at the Los Angeles Clippers, in a 9:30 p.m. Central game that will be televised nationally by TNT.
GameTime: Pelicans Flying
Game 63: Pelicans at Clippers 3-6-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116
Pelicans (37-26), Clippers (34-29)
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116
Pelicans fighting for homecourt advantage in wacky Western Conference
The New Orleans Pelicans were fighting for their playoff lives a few weeks ago, but they learned first hand just how quickly things can change in the Western Conference.
The Pelicans have won 8 in a row. How long can they keep the streak going?
The New Orleans Pelicans revived their season after a devastating loss of star center DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury by winning eight games in a row.
Anthony Davis overcomes rib injury, scores 41 in Pelicans' 9th straight victory
The New Orleans Pelicans had an early scare when Anthony Davis left the floor with a rib contusion in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
Fantasy Player of the Night (Mar. 6): Anthony Davis
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
On-Court Postgame Interview with Anthony Davis: March 6
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Ironman Anthony Davis has monster night as Pelicans down Clippers for 9th-straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Getting hit in the ribs only took Anthony Davis off the court for a short time. He came back and proved a one-man wrecking crew against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Clippers with rib contusion, returns in 2nd half
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left during the second quarter of Tuesday's 121-116 win against the Los Angeles Clippers and was diagnosed with a rib contusion.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Emeka Okafor 3-6-18
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-18
DeMarcus Cousins attends shootaround in Los Angeles
In-Game Update with DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins stops by New Orleans Pelicans' shootaround, drops in shot from the bench
There was a familiar face in the Pelicans' locker room Wednesday night.
Watch: DeMarcus Cousins knocks down circus shot at Pelicans practice
DeMarcus Cousins joined the New Orleans Pelicans at practice in Los Angeles on Tuesday and he wanted to show that he's still got it.
Update on New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson
Mr. Benson remains in ICU
Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson still in ICU, but 'has shown signs of improving'
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans released an update on owner Tom Benson's health status on Tuesday afternoon, noting that he has shown signs of improvement.
2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Brianna
Pelicans Host Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night