Postgame recap: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116
Pelicans (37-26), Clippers (34-29)
LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis put on a show, the New Orleans offense was at its high-octane best for much of Tuesday’s game and – for the first time during a monthlong Pelicans winning streak – a national TV audience got to witness the fun. New Orleans rolled to a 20-point advantage over Los Angeles in a TNT game, before the hosts came all the way back in the second half. Ultimately though, New Orleans picked up its ninth straight win, one shy of the franchise record.
Davis piled up 41 points and did everything in his power to spearhead New Orleans to a critical victory, against one of the teams chasing the Pelicans in the Western Conference standings. The five-time All-Star exited the game temporarily in the second quarter with a rib injury, but returned after intermission to score 31 points in the second half alone. After the Clippers took a four-point lead with 2:00 remaining, Davis converted three consecutive baskets, enabling the Pelicans to gain a 115-113 edge at 0:31. Ian Clark then tacked on four free throws to help seal the win.
“He is just playing on a really high level and nothing seems to affect him,” New Orleans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis. “That is a really tough (rib) injury right there. It feels like somebody is sticking an icepick in your side when you are trying to breathe with those bruised ribs and stuff like that. But he played through it and did a great job.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Clippers guard Lou Williams improbably missed two straight free throws with six seconds remaining in regulation, in a situation where LA absolutely had to have them, trailing by three points. Davis went to the other end and sank two charity tosses to account for the final margin.
Williams (27 points, 11 assists) was a primary reason the Clippers even had a chance to win late, but he had the ball taken away from him by Jrue Holiday in a critical spot, with New Orleans leading 115-113 and only 20 seconds remaining. Holiday’s steal put the Pelicans in position to only need to make free throws to ice consecutive win No. 9.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Davis was a demon on both ends of the floor, leading the New Orleans offense and having one of the most prolific nights of his NBA career from three-point range. His 41-point game featured four made treys, equaling his career high in that category. He connected on all of them during a third-quarter barrage that was also highlighted by a tough stepback at the buzzer, giving New Orleans a 97-82 edge. His 31-point second half included 12/20 shooting from the floor. Overall, Davis’ official stats were 41 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“People are starting to recognize. Jrue should be first-team all-defense. It was pretty much the play of the night.” – Rajon Rondo (13 points, nine assists) on Holiday as a defender and his monumental theft of Williams off the dribble
“Bring the energy. And get the ball to Anthony Davis.” – Holiday on postgame radio, half-jokingly describing his ingenious game plan to try to get a 10th straight win Wednesday at Sacramento
“That’s why we play, honestly. The crowd’s into it, and it’s like us against the world. To silence a (opposing home) crowd is one of the best feelings in the game.” – Holiday on New Orleans once again finding a way to pull off a tight victory in a hostile environment on the road. Six wins during the streak have come on the road
“I really thought that if we won the game, it would have been a robbery. We didn’t play with the right spirit, and it happens, but I don’t know why it happened.” – Clippers Coach Doc Rivers with a blunt assessment on why his team didn’t deserve to win
BY THE NUMBERS
8: New Orleans turnovers, an outstandingly low number and part of the Pelicans’ recent trend of limiting miscues, one of the reasons they’ve consistently scored 120-plus points in games. The eight turnovers tied a season-best for New Orleans.
11: Pelicans blocked shots, led by three apiece from Davis and Emeka Okafor. Holiday and Darius Miller swatted two shots each.
24: Positive plus-minus for E’Twaun Moore, a team-best for New Orleans. Every Pelicans starter was in the positives, while every Clippers starter finished in the negatives, including a minus-26 for point guard Milos Teodosic. Williams and Montrezl Harrell (26 points) were hands-down LA’s best and most energetic players, both in bench roles.
Jrue Holiday shows off with 17 assists against the Clippers
Jrue Holiday took charge on Tuesday, March 6 tallying a game-high 17 assists and putting up 19 points for icing on the cake.
Game 63: Pelicans at Clippers 3/6/18
Anthony Davis puts up 41 points against LA Clippers
The Pelicans extend their win streak to nine after Anthony Davis' 41 point performance on Tuesday, March 6.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-18
Jrue Holiday talks about his big defensive stop in tonight's victory over the LA Clippers.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Emeka Okafor 3-6-18
Emeka Okafor talks about his first game back with the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
Anthony Davis talks about the Pelicans' ninth win in a row.
On-Court Postgame Interview with Anthony Davis: March 6
Pelicans Anthony Davis talks about his performance and the team's ninth straight win on the road.
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis fills the stat sheet with 41 points, 13 rebounds,3 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and the win over the Clippers.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116
Anthony Davis leads the Pelicans to their ninth straight win after posting a double-double with 41 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers.
Fantasy Player of the Night: Anthony Davis
A BIG second half from your Fantasy Player of the Night – Anthony Davis! He posted an amazing 31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL & 3 BLK for 54.8 Fantasy Points in the second half alone and finished with a composit
Anthony Davis with the clutch bucket
Anthony Davis puts the game in his hands and converts
Jrue to AD for the alley-oop
Jrue Holiday plays the give and go game with Anthony Davis, ending with the alley-oop
Anthony Davis with the buzzer beater
Anthony Davis ended the 3rd quarter from behind the arc
Anthony Davis catches fire from downtown
Anthony Davis' heat check kept going
Davis takes the contact and converts
Anthony Davis takes the contact, makes the bucket, and goes to the line for the and-1
Okafor starts hot in the 2nd half
Emeka Okafor starts the 2nd half with two quick buckets to extend the Pelicans lead
In-Game Update with DeMarcus Cousins
TNT's Caron Butler catches up with DeMarcus Cousins and gets an update on his recovery.
Okafor continues the block party
Emeka Okafor is denying the paint in LA
Holiday trails and blocks
Jrue Holiday trails the play and rejects Austin Rivers
Holiday Connects With Davis For Alley-oop Slam
Anthony Davis catches the tough pass from Jrue Holiday and throws down the alley-oop.
Okafor blocks, Rondo finishes
Emeka Okafor with the huge block as Rondo runs the court for two
Pelicans 4-7 from three in the 1st quarter
The Pelicans shot 57% from behind the arc in the 1st quarter to give them a 35-27 lead
Okafor and Davis protect the paint
Emeka Okafor and Anthony Davis are allowing anything easy
Holiday goes coast-to-coast
Great ball movement off the rebound leads to an easy Jrue Holiday bucket
Rondo to Holiday off the steal
Rajon Rondo finds Jrue Holiday off the E'Twaun Moore steal
GameTime: Pelicans Flying
David Griffin speaks to the resurgence of the Pelicans' speeding up their pace of play after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
Anthony Davis talks about the importance of each game and what they need to do to stop the LA Clippers tonight.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento
Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down the Pelicans' three-game road trip starting Sunday at 6pm vs the Dallas Mavericks, then continues Tuesday at 9:30pm vs the Los Angeles Clippers on TNT, and ends Wednesday at 9pm vs the Sacramento Kings.
