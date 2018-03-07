Postgame recap: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 07, 2018

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (37-26), Clippers (34-29)

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis put on a show, the New Orleans offense was at its high-octane best for much of Tuesday’s game and – for the first time during a monthlong Pelicans winning streak – a national TV audience got to witness the fun. New Orleans rolled to a 20-point advantage over Los Angeles in a TNT game, before the hosts came all the way back in the second half. Ultimately though, New Orleans picked up its ninth straight win, one shy of the franchise record.

Davis piled up 41 points and did everything in his power to spearhead New Orleans to a critical victory, against one of the teams chasing the Pelicans in the Western Conference standings. The five-time All-Star exited the game temporarily in the second quarter with a rib injury, but returned after intermission to score 31 points in the second half alone. After the Clippers took a four-point lead with 2:00 remaining, Davis converted three consecutive baskets, enabling the Pelicans to gain a 115-113 edge at 0:31. Ian Clark then tacked on four free throws to help seal the win.

“He is just playing on a really high level and nothing seems to affect him,” New Orleans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis. “That is a really tough (rib) injury right there. It feels like somebody is sticking an icepick in your side when you are trying to breathe with those bruised ribs and stuff like that. But he played through it and did a great job.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Clippers guard Lou Williams improbably missed two straight free throws with six seconds remaining in regulation, in a situation where LA absolutely had to have them, trailing by three points. Davis went to the other end and sank two charity tosses to account for the final margin.

Williams (27 points, 11 assists) was a primary reason the Clippers even had a chance to win late, but he had the ball taken away from him by Jrue Holiday in a critical spot, with New Orleans leading 115-113 and only 20 seconds remaining. Holiday’s steal put the Pelicans in position to only need to make free throws to ice consecutive win No. 9.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis was a demon on both ends of the floor, leading the New Orleans offense and having one of the most prolific nights of his NBA career from three-point range. His 41-point game featured four made treys, equaling his career high in that category. He connected on all of them during a third-quarter barrage that was also highlighted by a tough stepback at the buzzer, giving New Orleans a 97-82 edge. His 31-point second half included 12/20 shooting from the floor. Overall, Davis’ official stats were 41 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“People are starting to recognize. Jrue should be first-team all-defense. It was pretty much the play of the night.” – Rajon Rondo (13 points, nine assists) on Holiday as a defender and his monumental theft of Williams off the dribble

“Bring the energy. And get the ball to Anthony Davis.” – Holiday on postgame radio, half-jokingly describing his ingenious game plan to try to get a 10th straight win Wednesday at Sacramento

“That’s why we play, honestly. The crowd’s into it, and it’s like us against the world. To silence a (opposing home) crowd is one of the best feelings in the game.” – Holiday on New Orleans once again finding a way to pull off a tight victory in a hostile environment on the road. Six wins during the streak have come on the road

“I really thought that if we won the game, it would have been a robbery. We didn’t play with the right spirit, and it happens, but I don’t know why it happened.” – Clippers Coach Doc Rivers with a blunt assessment on why his team didn’t deserve to win

BY THE NUMBERS

8: New Orleans turnovers, an outstandingly low number and part of the Pelicans’ recent trend of limiting miscues, one of the reasons they’ve consistently scored 120-plus points in games. The eight turnovers tied a season-best for New Orleans.

11: Pelicans blocked shots, led by three apiece from Davis and Emeka Okafor. Holiday and Darius Miller swatted two shots each.

24: Positive plus-minus for E’Twaun Moore, a team-best for New Orleans. Every Pelicans starter was in the positives, while every Clippers starter finished in the negatives, including a minus-26 for point guard Milos Teodosic. Williams and Montrezl Harrell (26 points) were hands-down LA’s best and most energetic players, both in bench roles.

Jrue Holiday shows off with 17 assists against the Clippers

Jrue Holiday took charge on Tuesday, March 6 tallying a game-high 17 assists and putting up 19 points for icing on the cake.

Game 63: Pelicans at Clippers 3/6/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Jrue Holiday shows off with 17 assists against the Clippers
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday shows off with 17 assists against the Clippers

Jrue Holiday took charge on Tuesday, March 6 tallying a game-high 17 assists and putting up 19 points for icing on the cake.
Mar 7, 2018  |  01:54
Anthony Davis puts up 41 points against LA Clippers
Now Playing

Anthony Davis puts up 41 points against LA Clippers

The Pelicans extend their win streak to nine after Anthony Davis' 41 point performance on Tuesday, March 6.
Mar 7, 2018  |  01:58
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-18

Jrue Holiday talks about his big defensive stop in tonight's victory over the LA Clippers.
Mar 7, 2018  |  02:05
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Emeka Okafor 3-6-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Emeka Okafor 3-6-18

Emeka Okafor talks about his first game back with the Pelicans.
Mar 7, 2018  |  02:11
Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-6-18

Anthony Davis talks about the Pelicans' ninth win in a row.
Mar 7, 2018  |  02:05
On-Court Postgame Interview with Anthony Davis: March 6
Now Playing

On-Court Postgame Interview with Anthony Davis: March 6

Pelicans Anthony Davis talks about his performance and the team's ninth straight win on the road.
Mar 7, 2018  |  02:05
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis fills the stat sheet with 41 points, 13 rebounds,3 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and the win over the Clippers.
Mar 7, 2018  |  03:16
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 121, Clippers 116

Anthony Davis leads the Pelicans to their ninth straight win after posting a double-double with 41 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers.
Mar 7, 2018  |  01:59
Fantasy Player of the Night: Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Fantasy Player of the Night: Anthony Davis

A BIG second half from your Fantasy Player of the Night – Anthony Davis! He posted an amazing 31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL & 3 BLK for 54.8 Fantasy Points in the second half alone and finished with a composit
Mar 7, 2018  |  04:41
Anthony Davis with the clutch bucket
Now Playing

Anthony Davis with the clutch bucket

Anthony Davis puts the game in his hands and converts
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:14
Jrue to AD for the alley-oop
Now Playing

Jrue to AD for the alley-oop

Jrue Holiday plays the give and go game with Anthony Davis, ending with the alley-oop
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:09
Anthony Davis with the buzzer beater
Now Playing

Anthony Davis with the buzzer beater

Anthony Davis ended the 3rd quarter from behind the arc
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:15
Anthony Davis catches fire from downtown
Now Playing

Anthony Davis catches fire from downtown

Anthony Davis' heat check kept going
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:43
Davis takes the contact and converts
Now Playing

Davis takes the contact and converts

Anthony Davis takes the contact, makes the bucket, and goes to the line for the and-1
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:13
Okafor starts hot in the 2nd half
Now Playing

Okafor starts hot in the 2nd half

Emeka Okafor starts the 2nd half with two quick buckets to extend the Pelicans lead
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:18
In-Game Update with DeMarcus Cousins
Now Playing

In-Game Update with DeMarcus Cousins

TNT's Caron Butler catches up with DeMarcus Cousins and gets an update on his recovery.
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:46
Okafor continues the block party
Now Playing

Okafor continues the block party

Emeka Okafor is denying the paint in LA
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:09
Holiday trails and blocks
Now Playing

Holiday trails and blocks

Jrue Holiday trails the play and rejects Austin Rivers
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:08
Holiday Connects With Davis For Alley-oop Slam
Now Playing

Holiday Connects With Davis For Alley-oop Slam

Anthony Davis catches the tough pass from Jrue Holiday and throws down the alley-oop.
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:17
Okafor blocks, Rondo finishes
Now Playing

Okafor blocks, Rondo finishes

Emeka Okafor with the huge block as Rondo runs the court for two
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:13
Pelicans 4-7 from three in the 1st quarter
Now Playing

Pelicans 4-7 from three in the 1st quarter

The Pelicans shot 57% from behind the arc in the 1st quarter to give them a 35-27 lead
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:51
Okafor and Davis protect the paint
Now Playing

Okafor and Davis protect the paint

Emeka Okafor and Anthony Davis are allowing anything easy
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:08
Holiday goes coast-to-coast
Now Playing

Holiday goes coast-to-coast

Great ball movement off the rebound leads to an easy Jrue Holiday bucket
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:09
Rondo to Holiday off the steal
Now Playing

Rondo to Holiday off the steal

Rajon Rondo finds Jrue Holiday off the E'Twaun Moore steal
Mar 6, 2018  |  00:11
GameTime: Pelicans Flying
Now Playing

GameTime: Pelicans Flying

David Griffin speaks to the resurgence of the Pelicans' speeding up their pace of play after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.
Mar 6, 2018  |  02:57
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 3-6-18
Now Playing

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 3-6-18

Anthony Davis talks about the importance of each game and what they need to do to stop the LA Clippers tonight.
Mar 6, 2018  |  03:13
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento

Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down the Pelicans' three-game road trip starting Sunday at 6pm vs the Dallas Mavericks, then continues Tuesday at 9:30pm vs the Los Angeles Clippers on TNT, and ends Wednesday at 9pm vs the Sacramento Kings.
Mar 2, 2018  |  04:36
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Pelicans, postgame recap

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue

Pelicans