Pelicans News Around the Web (02-11-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2018
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 100-82 in their first game of their three game road trip.
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Nets (2/10/18)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Barclays Center between New Orleans and Brooklyn (5 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guards Mike James and Rashad Vaughn.
Game 56: Pelicans at Nets 2-10-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 138, Nets 128 (2OT)
Pelicans (29-26), Nets (19-38)
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 138, Nets 128
Game 56: Pelicans-Nets Postgame Quotes 2-10-18
Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry
The New Orleans Pelicans have waived guards Mike James and Rashad Vaughn, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Pelicans blow mega lead, then hold off lowly Nets in double overtime
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.
The New Orleans Pelicans waived guards Mike James and Rashad Vaughn on Saturday.
Pelicans beat Nets in double overtime after blowing 28-point lead: Final stats
It wasn't pretty, but the New Orleans Pelicans will take any win they can get at this point.
Rondo's postgame interview after a triple-double performance
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-10-18
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-10-18