Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2017

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Sep 28, 2017

1)      On Day 2 of Pelicans training camp, watch interviews with Alvin Gentry, DeMarcus Cousins, Ian Clark and Tony Allen as they spoke to the media. Gentry's weekly radio show debuts tonight at 6:30 p.m. on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2)      Watch the second Pelicans Practice Report, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

3)      Read more about Allen’s background over a 13-year NBA career.

4)      Watch a video recap of Tuesday’s Pelicans team gear sale to benefit hurricane relief.

5)      Cousins donated a basketball court at Boogie’s Block Party in his hometown of Mobile, Ala.

