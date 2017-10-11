Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 11, 2017

1) Read more about Dante Cunningham’s unique interest in driving cross-country during the summer months.



2) Read about Alexis Ajinca’s joy of being a father.



3) New Orleans (1-2 in preseason) practiced Tuesday and will be in the Oschner Sports Performance Center again today for another workout. After Tuesday’s practice, Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore and Ian Clark spoke to the media.

4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report for an interview with NBA TV analyst Stu Jackson, who will discuss the upcoming Pelicans season.

5) The Pelicans will wrap up preseason Friday at Memphis (7 p.m.). The team will travel to Tennessee tomorrow.