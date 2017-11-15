Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2017

1) It’s Superhero Night in the Smoothie King Center, with the Pelicans hosting the Toronto Raptors at 7. The metropolis is being threatened - our special gameday homepage has been invaded by red dinosaurs!



2) Speaking of superheroes, a few real ones were on hand Tuesday, when military members were welcomed by Pelicans coaches and players in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check out a photo gallery from the memorable day at practice.



3) It’s been an especially busy week in the hero department. Before and during Monday’s win over Atlanta, the team hosted the Ochsner Hero of the Game.

4) Not quite faster than a locomotive, but New Orleans (8-6) has made a steady climb in the Western Conference standings after starting the season 3-5. The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s busy night of action around the NBA tied for fifth place in the West with Denver (8-6), as well as only one game behind third-place San Antonio (9-5). In an extremely bunched-up set of standings, only two games separate fifth from 11th. New Orleans is 4-4 in games against its conference, with a chance to improve upon that soon – after tonight’s matchup vs. Toronto, the next 11 Pelicans games are all against the West.

5) The Pelicans don’t need Rajon Rondo to come to save the day – they went 7-6 prior to his Monday return to the court – but are happy to have him back in action. Watch Rondo’s Tuesday post-practice media session, along with Alvin Gentry’s.

