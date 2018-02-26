Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 26, 2018

1) New Orleans upped its season-high winning streak to five games Sunday, winning at Milwaukee in an overtime thriller. New Orleans trailed by 17 points at halftime and was down as many as 18 in the second half, before rallying back for an eventual 123-121 victory.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday (36 points) and Anthony Davis.



3) The Pelicans jump right back into action tonight, hosting the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



4) The Week 20 schedule for New Orleans consists of two games against the pair of clubs with the worst records in the Western Conference, starting with Monday vs. Phoenix (18-43) and wrapping Sunday at Dallas (18-42). In between, the Pelicans will visit San Antonio (36-25) on Wednesday.

5) New Orleans (33-26) enters a busy Monday around the NBA in sixth place in the Western Conference, but a win over Phoenix tonight would move the Pelicans into fifth place, for at least 24 hours. Portland (34-26) currently holds the fifth spot, but New Orleans has the tiebreaking advantage, based on a 2-1 lead in the season series vs. the Trail Blazers. The Pelicans are also only two games behind third-place San Antonio and fourth-place Minnesota (37-26).