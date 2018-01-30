DeMarcus Cousins posts message on social media to fans

He was an extremely prominent reason behind why the New Orleans Pelicans opted to use #DoItBig as their hashtag theme for the 2017-18 season. On Tuesday, DeMarcus Cousins added #TheResurgence to the list of hashtags likely to get extremely popular in the Crescent City.

In his first public message since he sustained a ruptured left Achilles tendon Friday vs. Houston, Cousins today wrote on his social media platforms, “I’ve never experienced an injury of this magnitude in my life, but with that being said nothing I’ve earned has ever come easy for me either! … I want to thank everyone for all the love, prayers, and positive energy sent my way. You are greatly appreciated! I’m also asking my supporters to join me on this journey back to playing the game I love. See you soon... #TheResurgence”