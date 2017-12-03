Anthony Davis ruled out of Monday’s game against Golden State

For a second straight game, New Orleans (12-11) will have to knock off a quality Western Conference opponent while playing without one of its two perennial All-Stars. On Sunday afternoon, the Pelicans announced that Anthony Davis (left pelvis injury) is officially out for Monday’s home game against defending NBA champion Golden State.

Davis missed just his second full game of the 2017-18 regular season Saturday at Portland, but New Orleans posted a come-from-behind, 123-116 victory at Moda Center. DeMarcus Cousins helped pick up the slack by rolling to a 38-point, 13-rebound game and the Pelicans sank 15 three-pointers for the second time in as many nights.

Following Monday’s game vs. Golden State, next on the schedule for New Orleans is a Wednesday home matchup against Denver.