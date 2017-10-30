Game 7: Pelicans-Magic Postgame Quotes 10-30-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss

“You have to play the right way and you have to play the right way for forty-eight minutes. You can’t do it for twenty-four. I thought we got away from everything that we’ve done the last few games from the standpoint of ball movement, rebounding, (and) moving the basketball; we didn’t do any of that in the second half. Against a team that’s a very good offensive team, that’s the result that you’ll get.”

On what caused the breakdown in the second half:

“It got worse because we didn’t do the right things. We didn’t play the right way and for us to be a successful team, we have to play the right way. We have to be committed, totally, as a team. We have to do all the things that we’ve been doing to put us in the position we were in.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the struggle defensively:

“They made us pay in the second half with all of the open threes. We missed some shots and the offense let down our defense down, but we didn’t really get back on defense."

On starting 1-2 at home:

“We are not worried about that; we have thirty-eight more games at home – we will be fine. That game was on us…we did not correctly do the things we can control. We just need to come out with more energy on the defensive end.”

Pelicans Guard Ian Clark:

On rebounding as a team for Wednesday:

“We have to play for one another. Obviously some of the defensive schemes were different tonight and things didn’t go our way. This is only one game, there is a lot more to go, and have good practice tomorrow to get better.”

On personally giving the team a message after a loss like tonight:

“Just play hard. I think if we do that everything will take care of itself. We know every night we will not turn the ball over like we did tonight and we are going to make shots, but the one thing we can do is control how aggressive we are on the other end of the floor.”