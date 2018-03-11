Game 66: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-11-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On today's loss:

"First of all, they're (Utah) a really great team and they're playing great basketball. They are a good matchup for anyone. They've got size. They've got guys that can make plays. They've got shooting. So they're pretty good. I thought we got off to a little bit of a tough start 'cause we weren't making baskets. And then I thought we found a rhythm, but I never thought we really got, and I think that's been the last two games, where we never really got into a rhythm, offensively, of moving the basketball or cutting, getting layups. Now we ended up with 28 assists, but it wasn't the kind of assists that I think we're accustomed to where we're cutting and moving and getting easy baskets. And then, we couldn't score the basketball. I think we missed 15 layups, if you go back and look. Seemed like every one of the easy shots we missed, they found a way to capitalize on it and they came up with a basket. And then I thought the rebounding hurt us, the offensive rebounding. Although if you look on the stat sheet, I think they didn't have very many second-chance points...ten of them. But just the way everything came about, I thought we just never really got into the situation where we had rhythm and we weren't playing the way that we've been playing. We'll have to go back and take a look at it. I didn't think that we pushed the basketball as hard as we've been pushing it and against that team, you have to play in an open court and you've got to play fast and you've got to try to get your offense set before they get their defense set because they're really good in half-court defense once they get set."

On the difficulties guarding Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell:

"They did a good job of getting into the paint, really. That being said, they still shot...I think they were 20-for-43, but just all the penetration that they had I thought hurt us because we kept the pressure on our big guys of trying to play two. We had to try to play a roll guy, (Rudy) Gobert, one of those guys and you had to try to continue to stop the ball. They did a good job of exploiting it, really, and they're pretty good at dribble-handoffs and things like that. As I said, for me, what we have to do is we have to get back to playing faster, even on made baskets, we have to get the ball out and we've got to play faster. I thought AD (Anthony Davis) got a little tired. Obviously, he didn't quite have his legs on a few of the shots. We'll bounce back. We've been through tough times before and I think you'll see us bounce back and I think you'll see us continue to try to get back to where we were as far as pace of game. The last few games we've been number 13 in the league and we've been the best team in February, as far as pace, so we've got to get back to that situation."

Pelicans Guard Ian Clark:

On what the team was doing during the win streak:

"I think, during the win streak, we had a lot of resilience. We'd get down. Teams would make runs and we would be able to bounce back. The last two games we have been wavering there, but I think we can get back to it."

On Donovan Mitchell's third quarter performance:

"He just got loose. He's a good player. He made a couple shots and he got himself going. After that, we were kind of going downhill. We were kind of climbing an uphill battle. Like I said, when they are making shots and we aren't, it's hard to get in the rhythm we want to finish the game."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis:

On his career high 10 blocks tonight:

"I'd rather not [focus on it]. I mean we lost so I don't really care about any career-high or anything like that to be honest."

On the matchup with the Utah Jazz:

"They are a good team. They made shots, got a good rookie over there, Donovan Mitchell, and they are playing well right now."

On the Pelicans' home record vs. road record:

"We played a bit at home on that little (10-game winning) streak. We have just got to get back to playing how we have been playing, playing fast, playing together."