Before the season tipped off, the Brooklyn Nets hosted their first-ever Practice in the Park on the waterfront at Brooklyn Bridge Park. In addition to the team’s open practice, the full day of events included the Nets working with youth basketball players at a team clinic, greeting fans on the court, and a Block Party that included food trucks, face painting, sneaker refresh station, and haircuts and styling with Levels Barbershop.

