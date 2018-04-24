Pablo Prigioni And Tiago Splitter Added To Brooklyn Nets Staff

BROOKLYN (April 24, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets announced today the addition of Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach on Kenny Atkinson’s staff, as well as Tiago Splitter to the position of pro scout, with added duties related to player on-court development.

Prigioni joins the Nets following a professional playing career which spanned 20-plus years in Argentina, Spain and the NBA. A native of Argentina, Prigioni spent the majority of his career playing in Spain, where he led Baskonia to three Spanish King’s Cup titles, four Spanish Supercup titles and a Spanish League championship. In 2012, Prigioni became the NBA’s oldest rookie, when at age 35, he embarked on a four-year NBA stint which included stops with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. As a member of the Argentinian national team, Prigioni won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and finished fourth in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Splitter joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2010 after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft. Splitter played five seasons in San Antonio, helping the Spurs win an NBA championship in 2014 before completing the final two seasons of his career in Atlanta and Philadelphia. A native of Brazil, Splitter embarked on his 11-year international career in 1999 and played mostly in Spain for Baskonia. There, Splitter helped lead the team to numerous titles while earning All-EuroLeague honors on three occasions. As a member of the Brazilian national team, Splitter won gold medals in the FIBA AmeriCup, the Pan American Games and the South American Championships.