Brooklyn Nets' Baker's Dozen: 13 numbers that defined the team in 2017-18

1,041

Team record for single season 3-pointers, eclipsing last year's mark of 877, making the Nets the fifth team in NBA history to make 1,000 3-pointers in a season. The total is 300 more than the earlier team record of 709 set just four years ago in 2013-14.

201

Allen Crabbe's team record for 3-pointers made in a season. Joe Harris (150) and DeMarre Carroll (145) also added their names to the team's top 10 for single season 3-pointers. Harris' 118 3-pointers while coming off the bench were also a Nets record.

2

Spencer Dinwiddie's NBA rank in assist to turnover ratio. Dinwiddie was 11th in the league with 6.6 assists per game. He turned the ball over just 1.6 times per game for a ratio of 4.1.

88

Blocks by Jarrett Allen, first among all NBA rookies. Allen was also No. 1 in blocks per game with 1.2. Allen also led rookies with a 52.9 field goal percentage.

29.9

Minutes per game for DeMarre Carroll, who led the team in the category. Carroll was just shy of 30 minutes per game, a number no Net has hit in two seasons under Kenny Atkinson.

8

Number of Nets to average at least 20 minutes per game. That doesn't include Dante Cunningham or Trevor Booker, who each averaged 20-plus minutes in 22 and 18 games, respectively. (Cunningham was acquired in February. Booker was traded in December). Last season 10 Nets averaged at least 20 minutes per game.

101.07

Nets pace for the season, the number of possessions per 48 minutes. The Nets ranked sixth in the NBA after leading the league with a 103.58 pace last season.

30.1

Team-leading usage rate for D'Angelo Russell, the percentage of possessions that ended with a Russell shot, turnover or free throw while he was on the floor. Russell ranked 13th in the NBA.

12

Nets aged 26 or younger at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

41

Single season high scoring game for the Nets in 2017-18, established by Allen Crabbe in Game 81.

23

Starting lineups used by the Nets during the 2017-18 season.

50

Games played by the Nets with a margin of five points or less within the final five minutes, tied for second in the NBA with Dallas and New Orleans behind Miami (53).

46.7

Joe Harris' field goal percentage over 44 games from Jan. 1 to the end of the season, first in the NBA during that time.