Brooklyn Nets 97-110 Boston Celtics: Three Takeaways
The Nets couldn't take advantage of the Celtics resting their key players in a humbling loss
Posted: Apr 11, 2018
The Nets saw their season-high three-game win streak come crashing to an end in a woeful 110-97 defeat to the Celtics in their final game of the season.
Brooklyn has made plenty of strides this season, winning eight more games than the 2016-17 campaign, but Wednesday night’s performance sent the team a humbling reminder: There are no easy games in the NBA.
The Celtics sat all of their starters and largely used fringe players and still managed to dominate the Nets, who had several key members of their rotation playing. Some familiar issues came back to haunt Brooklyn at the TD Garden. The team was outrebounded by the hosts 62-45, was outscored in the paint 64-50, and gave away 16 turnovers.
Aron Baynes powered Boston’s commanding performance with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Nik Stauskas scored 18 points and added four rebounds to lead the Nets.
Here are Three Observations:
Nets Creep Back Into Bad Habits
During the Nets three-game win streak, they appeared to address several issues that hurt them in losses. They improved defensively, especially on the boards, and the moved the ball well. On Wednesday night, they struggled in those areas.
The team was sloppy with the ball and dominated in the frontcourt, which is inexcusable considering that Boston’s starters haven’t played much together. Brooklyn’s inability to find any cohesion offensively was evident by their struggles on the floor – shooting just 40.7 percent (27.5 percent from downtown).
Sauce Castillo Shines
There weren’t many positives in Brooklyn’s performance, but Stauskas’ confident performance was a highlight.
The fourth-year guard has had inconsistent playing time throughout his time with the Nets, so it is to his credit that he continues to fight hard when given opportunities. The 24-year-old’s was assertive from the minute he checked in and helped Brooklyn try to rally back from 23 points down.
At one point when Brooklyn made a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, Stauskas came in thundering down the lane for a fierce slam over two Celtics defenders.It’s plays like that show he is a potentially-effective scorer in the NBA.
Jarrett Allen’s Swat Streak Continues
Fortunately for P.J. Brown, his franchise record of 16 games with at least one block as a rookie remains as the NBA regular season came to an end on Wednesday. Still, Allen definitely made his mark with yet another game with at least one block, extending his streak to 14 games.
Though Allen struggled defensively against Baynes, he remained efficient on the offensive end – scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting and added seven rebounds. The center also finished with the highest field goal percentage of any Nets rookie at 58.9 percent.
Summer League
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Fri July 7th 2017. The Nets beat the Hawks 75 to 72. Archie Goodwin led the scoring with 14 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 3 assists, and Caris LeVert led by grabbing 6 rebounds.FridayFri Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVW 75-72
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Goodwin14PTSS. Dinwiddie3ASTSC. LeVert6RBS
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun July 9th 2017. The Bucks beat the Nets 88 to 83. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 18 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 3 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 83-88
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert18PTSC. LeVert3ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Mon July 10th 2017. The Nets beat the Pelicans 95 to 66. Archie Goodwin led the scoring with 18 points, Archie Goodwin led in assists with 8 assists, and Vincent Poirier led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Jul 10 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVW 95-66
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Goodwin18PTSA. Goodwin8ASTSV. Poirier11RBSESPNU
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu July 13th 2017. The Nets beat the Nuggets 85 to 74. Isaiah Whitehead led the scoring with 14 points, Isaiah Whitehead led in assists with 4 assists, and Jacob Wiley led by grabbing 9 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jul 13 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NVW 85-74
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEI. Whitehead14PTSI. Whitehead4ASTSJ. Wiley9RBSESPN 2
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat July 15th 2017. The Lakers beat the Nets 115 to 106. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 4 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jul 15 Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NVL 106-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert23PTSS. Dinwiddie4ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson13RBSESPNU
Preseason
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Tue October 3rd 2017. The Nets beat the Knicks 115 to 107. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 4 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 13 rebounds.TuesdayTue Oct 03 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 115-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell19PTSD. Russell4ASTST. Booker13RBS
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu October 5th 2017. The Nets beat the Heat 107 to 88. Jeremy Lin led the scoring with 16 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led in assists with 6 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.ThursdayThu Oct 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 107-88
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Lin16PTSR. Hollis-Jefferson6ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson9RBS
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun October 8th 2017. The Nets beat the Knicks 117 to 83. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 16 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 117-83
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell16PTSD. Russell7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBS
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 11th 2017. The 76ers beat the Nets 133 to 114. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 4 assists, and Quincy Acy led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 11 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NYL 114-133
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell24PTSS. Dinwiddie4ASTSQ. Acy7RBS
Regular Season
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Wed October 18th 2017. The Pacers beat the Nets 140 to 131. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 30 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 5 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 18 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INL 131-140
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell30PTSD. Russell5ASTST. Booker10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 20th 2017. The Nets beat the Magic 126 to 121. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 17 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 126-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll17PTSD. Russell6ASTST. Booker11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun October 22nd 2017. The Nets beat the Hawks 116 to 104. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 20 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 10 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 116-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe20PTSD. Russell10ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Tue October 24th 2017. The Magic beat the Nets 125 to 121. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 29 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and Caris LeVert led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Oct 24 Amway Center, Orlando, FLL 121-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell29PTSC. LeVert5ASTSC. LeVert8RBS
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 25th 2017. The Nets beat the Cavaliers 112 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 112-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie22PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTST. Booker8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Fri October 27th 2017. The Knicks beat the Nets 107 to 86. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 15 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 5 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 27 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYL 86-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell15PTSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSD. Carroll5RBS
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun October 29th 2017. The Nuggets beat the Nets 124 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 22 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Timofey Mozgov led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie22PTSD. Russell8ASTST. Mozgov11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue October 31st 2017. The Suns beat the Nets 122 to 114. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 33 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 4 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.TuesdayTue Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 114-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell33PTSD. Russell4ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Fri November 3rd 2017. The Lakers beat the Nets 124 to 112. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 25 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 03 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CAL 112-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe25PTSD. Russell7ASTSD. Carroll8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Mon November 6th 2017. The Nets beat the Suns 98 to 92. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 23 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZW 98-92
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell23PTSD. Russell8ASTSD. Carroll11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Tue November 7th 2017. The Nuggets beat the Nets 112 to 104. Tyler Zeller led the scoring with 21 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Jacob Wiley led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 07 Pepsi Center, Denver, COL 104-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Zeller21PTSD. Russell6ASTSJ. Wiley8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers played on Fri November 10th 2017. The Nets beat the Trail Blazers 101 to 97. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 21 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 9 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 10 Moda Center, Portland, ORW 101-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell21PTSD. Russell9ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz played on Sat November 11th 2017. The Jazz beat the Nets 114 to 106. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 26 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led in assists with 3 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 11 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UTL 106-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell26PTSR. Hollis-Jefferson3ASTSD. Carroll7RBSYES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue November 14th 2017. The Celtics beat the Nets 109 to 102. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson9RBS
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 17th 2017. The Nets beat the Jazz 118 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 5 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 118-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTST. Booker5RBS
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun November 19th 2017. The Warriors beat the Nets 118 to 111. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe25PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed November 22nd 2017. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 119 to 109. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Tyler Zeller led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 22 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OHL 109-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson20PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTST. Zeller7RBS
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 24th 2017. The Trail Blazers beat the Nets 127 to 125. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 125-127
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSD. Carroll9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Sun November 26th 2017. The Nets beat the Grizzlies 98 to 88. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 26 FedExForum, Memphis, TNW 98-88
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll24PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTST. Booker11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Mon November 27th 2017. The Rockets beat the Nets 117 to 103. Isaiah Whitehead led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 8 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 27 Toyota Center, Houston, TXL 103-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEI. Whitehead24PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSJ. Allen8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks played on Wed November 29th 2017. The Nets beat the Mavericks 109 to 104. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Trevor Booker led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 29 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TXW 109-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll22PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTST. Booker10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat December 2nd 2017. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 15 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie15PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSD. Carroll10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Mon December 4th 2017. The Nets beat the Hawks 110 to 90. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 17 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 04 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GAW 110-90
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert17PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu December 7th 2017. The Nets beat the Thunder 100 to 95. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 21 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 9 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 07 Mexico City ArenaW 100-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert21PTSC. LeVert10ASTSD. Carroll9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat December 9th 2017. The Heat beat the Nets 101 to 89. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 09 Mexico City ArenaL 89-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson18PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBSYES, NBATVWCBS 880 AM
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 12th 2017. The Nets beat the Wizards 103 to 98. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 12 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 103-98
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson16PTSS. Dinwiddie12ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu December 14th 2017. The Knicks beat the Nets 111 to 104. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Tyler Zeller led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 104-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTST. Zeller8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Fri December 15th 2017. The Raptors beat the Nets 120 to 87. Nik Stauskas led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Quincy Acy led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 15 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ONL 87-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEN. Stauskas22PTSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSQ. Acy7RBS
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 17th 2017. The Pacers beat the Nets 109 to 97. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 17 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 6 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 97-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe17PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson6RBS
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 20th 2017. The Kings beat the Nets 104 to 99. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 4 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 99-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie16PTSS. Dinwiddie4ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri December 22nd 2017. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 84. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 21 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-84
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson21PTSJ. Harris7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Sat December 23rd 2017. The Pacers beat the Nets 123 to 119. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INL 119-123OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSD. Carroll13RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs played on Tue December 26th 2017. The Spurs beat the Nets 109 to 97. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Quincy Acy led by grabbing 10 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TXL 97-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert18PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSQ. Acy10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Wed December 27th 2017. The Pelicans beat the Nets 128 to 113. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 27 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LAL 113-128
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert22PTSC. LeVert7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat played on Fri December 29th 2017. The Nets beat the Heat 111 to 87. Joe Harris led the scoring with 21 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FLW 111-87
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris21PTSC. LeVert11ASTSJ. Allen9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Sun December 31st 2017. The Celtics beat the Nets 108 to 105. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 31 TD Garden, Boston, MAL 105-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson22PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 1st 2018. The Nets beat the Magic 98 to 95. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 16 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen16PTSC. LeVert8ASTSD. Carroll10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed January 3rd 2018. The Nets beat the Timberwolves 98 to 97. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Allen Crabbe led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSA. Crabbe8RBS
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 6th 2018. The Celtics beat the Nets 87 to 85. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 3 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 85-87
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie20PTSS. Dinwiddie3ASTSJ. Harris12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 8th 2018. The Raptors beat the Nets 114 to 113. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 31 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 17 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 113-114OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie31PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson17RBS
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed January 10th 2018. The Pistons beat the Nets 114 to 80. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 20 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led in assists with 3 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 80-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe20PTSR. Hollis-Jefferson3ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Fri January 12th 2018. The Nets beat the Hawks 110 to 105. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 12 Philips Arena, Atlanta, GAW 110-105
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie20PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSS. Dinwiddie9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sat January 13th 2018. The Wizards beat the Nets 119 to 113. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 13 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 113-119OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson22PTSC. LeVert8ASTSD. Carroll10RBS
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 15th 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 119 to 104. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 8 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 104-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll22PTSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSD. Carroll8RBS
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed January 17th 2018. The Spurs beat the Nets 100 to 95. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 13 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 95-100
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe20PTSS. Dinwiddie13ASTSD. Carroll11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 19th 2018. The Nets beat the Heat 101 to 95. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 101-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll26PTSC. LeVert5ASTSJ. Allen7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Sun January 21st 2018. The Nets beat the Pistons 101 to 100. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 22 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led in assists with 7 assists, and Tyler Zeller led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIW 101-100
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie22PTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7ASTST. Zeller9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Tue January 23rd 2018. The Thunder beat the Nets 109 to 108. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKL 108-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSJ. Allen11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks played on Fri January 26th 2018. The Bucks beat the Nets 116 to 91. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 14 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 4 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 26 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WIL 91-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll14PTSC. LeVert4ASTSD. Carroll9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves played on Sat January 27th 2018. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 111 to 97. Jahlil Okafor led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Quincy Acy led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 27 Target Center, Minneapolis, MNL 97-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Okafor21PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSQ. Acy7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Tue January 30th 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 111 to 95. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 13 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jahlil Okafor led by grabbing 13 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 30 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYL 95-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll13PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSJ. Okafor13RBS
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed January 31st 2018. The Nets beat the 76ers 116 to 108. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 27 points, DeMarre Carroll led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 116-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie27PTSD. Carroll5ASTSJ. Allen12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 2nd 2018. The Lakers beat the Nets 102 to 99. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 99-102
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSS. Dinwiddie7RBS
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun February 4th 2018. The Bucks beat the Nets 109 to 94. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 15 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 94-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll15PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSJ. Allen7RBS
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 6th 2018. The Rockets beat the Nets 123 to 113. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 113-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll21PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSJ. Harris8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Wed February 7th 2018. The Pistons beat the Nets 115 to 106. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 34 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 106-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe34PTSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSJ. Allen14RBS
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat February 10th 2018. The Pelicans beat the Nets 138 to 128. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 128-138OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe28PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSJ. Harris10RBS
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon February 12th 2018. The Clippers beat the Nets 114 to 101. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 101-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell16PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSD. Carroll10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 14th 2018. The Pacers beat the Nets 108 to 103. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 24 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 9 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 103-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe24PTSD. Russell9ASTSD. Carroll10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Thu February 22nd 2018. The Hornets beat the Nets 111 to 96. Dante Cunningham led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Dante Cunningham led by grabbing 12 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 96-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Cunningham22PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSD. Cunningham12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon February 26th 2018. The Nets beat the Bulls 104 to 87. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-87
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe21PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSJ. Allen9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Tue February 27th 2018. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 129 to 123. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 27 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OHL 123-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell25PTSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings played on Thu March 1st 2018. The Kings beat the Nets 116 to 111. DeMarre Carroll led the scoring with 22 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.ThursdayThu Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CAL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Carroll22PTSD. Russell11ASTSJ. Allen13RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers played on Sun March 4th 2018. The Clippers beat the Nets 123 to 120. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SundaySun Mar 04 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CAL 120-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert27PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Tue March 6th 2018. The Warriors beat the Nets 114 to 101. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 20 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 7 rebounds.TuesdayTue Mar 06 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CAL 101-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell20PTSD. Russell8ASTSD. Carroll7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Thu March 8th 2018. The Nets beat the Hornets 125 to 111. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 29 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 10 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.ThursdayThu Mar 08 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCW 125-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe29PTSS. Dinwiddie10ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun March 11th 2018. The 76ers beat the Nets 120 to 97. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 6 rebounds.SundaySun Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 97-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell26PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSD. Carroll6RBS
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue March 13th 2018. The Raptors beat the Nets 116 to 102. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 32 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and D'Angelo Russell led by grabbing 7 rebounds.TuesdayTue Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell32PTSC. LeVert7ASTSD. Russell7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Fri March 16th 2018. The 76ers beat the Nets 120 to 116. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 21 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 6 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Mar 16 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 116-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson21PTSJ. Harris6ASTSD. Carroll11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat March 17th 2018. The Nets beat the Mavericks 114 to 106. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 23 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Mar 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 114-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson23PTSD. Russell6ASTSD. Carroll12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon March 19th 2018. The Nets beat the Grizzlies 118 to 115. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 22 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Mar 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 118-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe22PTSD. Russell7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed March 21st 2018. The Hornets beat the Nets 111 to 105. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 105-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell19PTSD. Russell5ASTSJ. Allen9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Fri March 23rd 2018. The Raptors beat the Nets 116 to 112. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 18 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 13 assists, and D'Angelo Russell led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Mar 23 Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ONL 112-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson18PTSD. Russell13ASTSD. Russell11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun March 25th 2018. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 121 to 114. Joe Harris led the scoring with 30 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 114-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris30PTSC. LeVert7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBSYES, NBA TVWFAN
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Wed March 28th 2018. The Nets beat the Magic 111 to 104. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 16 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 12 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 28 Amway Center, Orlando, FLW 111-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell16PTSD. Russell12ASTSD. Carroll12RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat played on Sat March 31st 2018. The Nets beat the Heat 110 to 109. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 12 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SaturdaySat Mar 31 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FLW 110-109OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMER. Hollis-Jefferson20PTSS. Dinwiddie12ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson14RBS
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun April 1st 2018. The Pistons beat the Nets 108 to 96. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 15 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SundaySun Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen15PTSD. Russell7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Tue April 3rd 2018. The 76ers beat the Nets 121 to 95. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and D'Angelo Russell led by grabbing 6 rebounds.TuesdayTue Apr 03 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 95-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie16PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSD. Russell6RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks played on Thu April 5th 2018. The Nets beat the Bucks 119 to 111. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 25 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 6 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Apr 05 BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WIW 119-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe25PTSJ. Harris6ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls played on Sat April 7th 2018. The Nets beat the Bulls 124 to 96. Quincy Acy led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Dante Cunningham led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Apr 07 United Center, Chicago, ILW 124-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEQ. Acy21PTSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSD. Cunningham12RBS
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon April 9th 2018. The Nets beat the Bulls 114 to 105. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 41 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 11 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 6 rebounds.MondayMon Apr 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 114-105
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe41PTSD. Russell11ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson6RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Wed April 11th 2018. The Celtics beat the Nets 110 to 97. Nik Stauskas led the scoring with 18 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Allen Crabbe led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Apr 11 TD Garden, Boston, MAL 97-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEN. Stauskas18PTSC. LeVert6ASTSA. Crabbe7RBS
