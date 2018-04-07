Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game at Chicago Bulls

The Nets (26-53) travel to Chicago to face the Bulls (27-51) on Saturday in the start of a home and home series that will culminate when the two play each other on Fan Appreciation Night on Monday. It also starts the final three-game stretch of Brooklyn’s season.

Game Info: Nets at Bulls, April 7, 8:00 p.m. ET, (TV: YES, Radio: WCBS 880)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets Keep up Their Progress?

Kenny Atkinson side has made plenty of strides this season as they currently have the second biggest increase in the NBA at six. Brooklyn can continue their improvement by getting a result on Saturday night.

A win against the Bulls would give the Nets their first season series win against Chicago since the 2009-10 season. More importantly, it would be their sixth season series win of the season, having wrapped up series victories against Orlando, Miami, Memphis, Dallas and Atlanta. A positive result would seal the Nets’ fourth road win in their last five road games.

Revisiting the Dunk

Jarrett Allen has made plenty of progress in his rookie campaign, especially since being named a starter on Jan. 30. If there is one exclamation point in a season full of positives, it’s his jaw-dropping dunk over Bulls emerging rookie Lauri Markkanen. Allen lit the Internet on fire with arguably one of the top dunks of the NBA season. Here it is:

Allen continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Nets, a player who was earmarked for the G League when he was initially drafted, according to Atkinson. In the rookie center’s last game against the Bulls, he dropped 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to help Brooklyn snap an eight-game losing streak. Atkinson and his Nets teammates will be looking for more of the same on Saturday. Allen is currently averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and an impressive 2.6 blocks per game in his last five outings.

Key Quote:

Allen about his rookie season to Newsday: “I’m definitely not satisfied. I feel it could be higher personally.”