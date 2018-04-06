Brooklyn Nets Reveal Caps Designed by D'Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell’s ability to stay on top of fashion has gained plenty of praise, but can he actually start a trend on his own? New Era and the Brooklyn Nets put him to test and the point guard responded with several personally designed caps.

Gallery: D’Angelo Russell Signature Collection

The lids touch on several of Russell’s interests, ranging from his love of Supreme to the popular sentiment that he has ice in his veins. The caps will be available for a limited time at the Swag Shop and Netsstore.com, check them out.