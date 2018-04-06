Brooklyn Nets to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 9

BROOKLYN (April 6, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets will show appreciation for the season-long support of their fans during the team’s final home game on Monday, April 9 against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Honda will feature special entertainment, prizes, and giveaways thanking fans for showing love to the team throughout the 2017-18 season.

Prior to tipoff, Hospital for Special Surgery will present its All-Star Award on court to Isaac Soloman, a Hebrew Academy of Long Beach basketball player, who will receive a spot in the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy Clinic and a $3,000 grant to his school’s athletic program. Soloman is receiving the award because he is an exemplary student athlete who has demonstrated the desire to succeed both on the court and in the classroom, and recently led his middle school team to a championship title while also receiving outstanding grades.

At halftime, Honda will surprise a special fan who has demonstrated personal courage and perseverance with a new Honda Civic. In addition, lucky season ticket members will take a half-court shot in hopes of receiving a free ticket plan for next season.

Throughout the evening, fans in attendance will be eligible to win a number of prizes including two round trip JetBlue tickets, a Brooklyn Bowl package, and autographed jerseys, among many more. Former Nets greats Kenny Anderson and Kerry Kittles will meet fans pregame on Barclays Center’s main concourse.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets. The first 10,000 guests in attendance will receive a t-shirt that was designed by a Nets fan.