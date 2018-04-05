Brooklyn Nets 119-111 Milwaukee Bucks: Three Takeaways

It’s finally over.

After losing 10 straight games to the Bucks, the Nets ended their woes against Milwaukee in a dramatic 119-111 win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Brooklyn’s upset victory was powered by Allen Crabbe’s team-high 25 points on offense and Jarrett Allen’s five blocks on defense.

It was an impressive turnaround for Kenny Aktinson’s side, which had played poorly in back-to-back losses to the Pistons and the Sixers. The Nets had also struggled against the Bucks in the previous two matchups of the season series. In the first two games of the series, Brooklyn had trailed a combined 120-76 at halftime. On Thursday, the visitors pounced the Bucks early and wouldn’t relent, taking a seven-point into the break.

Despite two lengthy runs by the Bucks in the second half, the Nets responded with a 36-point fourth quarter to seal the team’s first victory against the hosts since March 2015. The team was able to overcome an impressive performance from Khris Middleton (31 points on 9-of-14 shooting) and a sizeable points in the paint deficit (64-38) due to a sizzling night from downtown – going 19-of-39. The team also responded to Atkinson’s plea to focus on rebounding and matched the Bucks effort on the glass with 41 boards.

Brooklyn will now travel to Chicago to face the Bulls in the first of a home-and-home series on Saturday.

Here's Three Observations:

Allen Crabbe’s Sensational Return

Crabbe hadn’t been at his best lately, averaging just 8.4 points in his last five games, but he was lights out against the Bucks on Thursday. The 25-year-old missed the Nets previous game against the Sixers, but immediately showed no ill-effects – going 3-for-3 in the first quarter.

Crabbe would keep on hitting shots at critical moments for the Nets in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, he hit a three as the shot clock was about to expire that gave the Nets a three-point lead. Crabbe would immediately follow that with another clutch shot from downtown to double Brooklyn’s lead.

Crabbe finished the game shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and hit 5-for-10 threes. He was also impactful from the defensive end as he had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Block Party

As big as Crabbe was on offense, Jarrett Allen and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s performances on the defensive end were equally as crucial. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet game offensively, finishing with 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting and the Nets’ frontcourt pair was a big reason why.

Allen and Hollis-Jefferson combined for nine of Brooklyn’s 12 blocks. Even more critical was the timing of several of those rejections. Every time that the Bucks appeared to be going on a significant run, both players made emphatic swats that changed the momentum of the game.

They were both also effective on the glass as well, combining for 21 rebounds. They're the first pair of Nets to register 10+ rebounds and 4+ blocks in the same game since Benoit Benjamin and Derrick Coleman in the 1993-94 season (12/16/93 vs. Charlotte).

Drought Ends N:OW

Crabbe wasn’t the only Nets backcourt player to break out of a recent slump as D’Angelo Russell was the catalyst of the Brooklyn’s strong start. Coming into Thursday’s matchup, Russell had averaged just 9.4 points in the past five games – shooting a cold 34 percent. He snapped out of his recent woes right at tip-off against the Bucks.

Russell would drop 18 points on Milwaukee in the first half, his third-highest scoring half of the season. That was with Eric Bledsoe – a solid perimeter defender – guarding him. It was an impressive opening 24 minutes for the guard as he used a combination of drives, mid-range shots and threes to get his points.

Russell would finish with 22 points on 56.3 percent shooting and added five assists.