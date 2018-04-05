Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game at Milwaukee Bucks

The Nets hope to move past two poor performances in defeats to the Pistons and Sixers when they face the Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Brooklyn’s task won’t be easy though as Milwaukee is 2-0 in the season series and has been largely dominant in each encounter. If Kenny Atkinson’s team can get a result on Thursday night, it would end a 10-game slide against the hosts.

Game Info: Nets at Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET, (TV: YES, Radio: WCBS 880)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets slow down the Greek Freak?

Third time’s the charm right? Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a nightmare matchup for the Nets this season, averaging 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 63.6 percent.

Antetokounmpo is difficult matchup for any NBA team as he’s currently fourth in the league in scoring. Brooklyn’s issue has been giving the Bucks’ star too many easy shots early on that allow him to get into a rhythm. The team has also struggled to contain his teammates this season as Eric Bledsoe and John Henson have averaged a combined 36.6 points against the Nets.

Brooklyn won’t have arguably its best defender in DeMarre Carroll (hip injury), but it boosted by the return of Allen Crabbe. Atkinson will likely use a combination of Crabbe, Caris LeVert – capable perimeter defenders – to go along with rugged players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Dante Cunningham against Antetokounmpo. If the Nets can find a way to force him into a slow start, they could secure an upset in Milwaukee. A positive result would give the team a third win out of its last four road games.

Can Harris keep it up?

Joe Harris is on a tear in the past five games. The Nets reserve swingman is averaging 17 points, 3.4 rebounds on an unbelievable 60 percent shooting (51.9 percent from behind the arc) during that stretch. The Nets will another strong performance from the 26-year-old if they want to get a result in Milwaukee.

If there’s one area where the Bucks have struggled during the season, it’s defending three-pointers. The team currently sits 24th in opponent three-point percentage – allowing teams to shoot 37 percent from downtown. Harris is shooting 41 percent from downtown this season.

Key Quote:

Atkinson on Jarrett Allen’s development: “Jarrett Allen, he’s got to be not a good player but be a great player…For a 19-year-old kid, it’s amazing how calm he is, how composed and intelligent. And he has a quiet chip on his shoulder.”