Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game at Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – The Nets (25-52) look to bounce back from a rough home outing against the Pistons when they face the Sixers (46-30) at Wells Fargo Center. Brooklyn faces a tough challenge in Philadelphia, the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference, but the team is in the midst of positive stretch.

Kenny Atkinson’s side is 4-4 in its past eight games and could win its third-straight road game on Tuesday night. A win would also wrap the team’s season series against the Sixers at 2-2.

Game Info: Nets at 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET, (TV: YES - Tonight’s Nets game is scheduled to air live at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Go. It will be joined in progress on YES immediately following the Yankees game. Radio: WCBS 880)

Here’s What to Watch for:

Can the Nets Contain the NBA’s Hottest Team?

The Sixers are on a 10-game winning streak and have only lost six games since Feb. 1. Despite seeing arguably their best player in Joel Embiid go down with an eye injury, the team has remained dominant, sealing double-digit victories over the Hawks and Hornets. Ben Simmons has been the catalyst of the Sixers’ run, as he’s averaged an impressive triple-double of 13.2 points, 11.8 assists, 10.1 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent in the past 10 games.

In order for the Nets to secure an upset at Wells Fargo Center, they’ll have to look at what worked in their victory on Jan. 31 and the last meeting between the two teams on March 16. Brooklyn had success against Philadelphia when they limited the team’s opportunities from downtown in transition. J.J. Redick was quiet in the Nets’ win in January and once they slowed him down in the game on March 16, they were able to rally before ultimately falling short. Without Embiid in the mix, it is pivotal that Brooklyn hones in on Philadelphia’s shooters.

Hometown Cooking

Chester, Pa-native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will hope to continue his strong run against his hometown team this season.

The forward has played two of the Nets’ three games against the Sixers this season and has been a handful, averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 59.1 percent. With both Embiid and Dario Saric out, Hollis-Jefferson’s impact in the frontcourt could be the difference on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists in his past 10 games.

Key Quote:

D’Angelo Russell on the importance of finishing the season strong: “Very important. It gives the team something to build off of, especially when you’re trying to figure out what you got. And it’s hard to stay locked in but that’s what we’re trying to do.”