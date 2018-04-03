Isaiah Whitehead Medical Update

BROOKLYN (April 3, 2018) – Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead underwent successful surgery today to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery. A timetable for his return to basketball activity will be determined at a later date.

Whitehead appeared in 16 games for Brooklyn this season, recording averages of 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. He also appeared in 30 games on assignment with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, averaging a team-high 22.3 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per contest.