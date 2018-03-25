Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Less than 48 hours after facing the Eastern Conference’s top team in the Raptors, the Nets are back in action against another conference juggernaut in the Cavaliers. Brooklyn hosts Cleveland, one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals, in a Sunday matinee game at Barclays Center.

The visitors are currently leading the season series 2-1, but the Nets got an upset at home the last time these two teams played in New York. Interestingly enough, Brooklyn has a strong record at Barclays Center against the Cavs, as it is 7-3 against the visitors. A win on Sunday would give the Nets their third win in their last four home games.

Game Info: Cavaliers at Nets, 1:00 p.m. ET (TV: YES, NBA TV, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets fix their recent fourth quarter problems?

There was a time not too long ago where Brooklyn’s problem was getting off to slow starts before rallying to get back into games. Now, it seems like the team has been hit with the opposite problem in its past few games.

The Nets are 2-3 in their past five games, but they’ve held double-digit leads in all five games. The team’s undoing in its three losses has been its play in the fourth quarter. In Toronto, Brooklyn saw a 14-point lead slip away due to a combination of poor shooting, missed free throws and turnovers before ultimately losing.

There’s no disputing that the Nets have played better since adding Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back to the lineup, but they need to avoid repeating similar mistakes to finish the season on a positive note.

Can Brooklyn’s Bench Be a Factor?

When the Nets’ bench is at its best, it usually means positive things. Recently, there’s been some uneven performances from Brooklyn’s reserves.

Caris LeVert has been averaging 14.4 points per game in his last five games, but his shot selection in the past two games against Charlotte and Toronto hasn’t been the best. Joe Harris has been putting up solid shooting numbers (48.6 percent from the field), yet he hasn’t scored more than 11 points in his past five outings. And Spencer Dinwiddie, who has largely been in the midst of a breakout season, has been relatively quiet offensively in the same span – averaging 10.6 points per game.

All three are key players in Kenny Atkinson’s rotation – the Nets need the trio to be at their best to win games. Brooklyn remains second in the NBA in bench scoring at 43.5 points per game, but its counterpart also has a strong bench – sixth in the league at 41.5 points per game.

Key Quote:

D'Angelo Russell to Newsday on back-to-back losses after having big leads: “We were one play away. Coach keeps preaching it. I think everybody is buying in. A lot of our games come down to that one play. I think good karma is coming our way. We’ve just got to stay competitive and stay locked in these last few games.”