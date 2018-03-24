Fashion Takes Over Brooklyn Nets' Locker Room

BROOKLYN – Prior to the Nets’ game against the Grizzlies, DeMarre Carroll strutted into Barclays Center with a neon green jumpsuit and trench coat that appeared inspired by the late pop legend Michael Jackson.

“You guys like it,” Carroll asked with a smile before heading into the locker room.

.@DeMarreCarroll1 swagged out as per usual. “I took this one to another level!” pic.twitter.com/9TJIqpvck9 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 19, 2018

Over the past three weeks, several players on the Nets have been getting attention for their style in national publications. Carroll was recently featured by New York Times Style on Feb. 28 and D’Angelo Russell got a shoutout by GQ for the outfit he wore ahead of the game against the Mavericks. Is there’s a fashion competition going on in the Nets’ locker room?

The answer is pretty straightforward, according to Carroll.

“Hey man, just look at me,” Carroll said proudly pointing to his outfit. “This is 31 years of pampering. My mom started this early. I’m trying to teach my young folk. When I’m done out of the league, Caris is going to take my spot.”

LeVert appreciated the praise, but admitted that’s a lot to live up to.

“That’s definitely a big complement, coming from a guy like DeMarre, but we’re definitely a bit different with our fashion,” LeVert said. “He’s a loud guy, I don’t know if you saw what he was wearing yesterday, that neon green outfit, that’s not my style, but I’ll take the complement.”

Carroll, LeVert and Russell aren’t the only ones who like to express themselves in fashion.

Walk around the Nets’ locker room and you might see Timofey Mozgov rocking a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson wearing something opulent. And there’s also the laid-back guys like Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen.

It isn’t uncommon to see Dinwiddie and Allen wearing Nets warmups, while Harris might have on a casual sweater and jeans.

“I feel there’s a lot of guys who don’t care about it, like Spencer [Dinwiddie] or Jarrett Allen. I feel like everyone else dresses pretty well,” LeVert said.

The second-year guard admits his style has evolved since college, but he still dresses for comfort.

“I feel like in college, I wasn’t too worried about it, because I didn’t have any money. I wore Michigan sweatsuits every day,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s changed much but I feel like I can just do a bit more.”

Carroll, on the other hand, maintains his style has been present from day one.

“I always dressed this way,” he told BrooklynNets.com. “Polo was my thing back then, always had Polo. Always matching…I’ve always been a guy of fashion. Bigger clothes was back then [so that’s what I wore].”

Carroll always aims to outdo himself with each outfit.

“One day, I wish y’all could just come and see how long it takes for me to get dressed, it takes about an hour,” he said.