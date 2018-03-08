Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE – The Nets (20-45) are back East after a three-city tour of California and they hope to end their four-game losing streak against the struggling (28-37) Hornets. It is the second time that Brooklyn has played at the Spectrum Center in just two weeks.

Game Info: Nets at Hornets, 7 p.m. ET (TV: YES, Radio: WCBS 880 AM)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets Draw From the Positives?

Despite being winless in the last four games, the Nets were in close road games with the Cavaliers, Kings, Clippers and Warriors. Three of those four teams are playoff contenders and two (Cleveland and Golden State) will likely face off in the NBA Finals.

The Nets need to emulate what has worked against those teams, which is being assertive. Once they take the foot of the gas, that’s usually when the team gets into trouble. Against a Hornets team that has slipped out of playoff contention and is also on a four-game losing streak, the Nets have an opportunity to get back on track. Considering that Kenny Atkinson wants to see the team make progress from last season, getting a win in Charlotte is important to building that positive momentum.

Jarrett Allen vs. Dwight Howard

Allen has been impressive in his rookie campaign, but he had difficulty containing Howard in the first matchup between these two teams in February. The 19-year-old had a decent night, going for nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 57.1 percent shooting, yet his veteran counterpart was dominant at times. Howard finished with a season-high 24 rebounds to go along with 15 points.

In order to steal a win in Charlotte, the Nets will have to get back to their basics and play a high-paced game. Howard is most effective when teams in get into halfcourt sets. If Brooklyn can focus on getting fastbreak points, it is an area where Allen excels and it would help in negating Howard’s impact on the glass.

Key Quote:

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the team’s current slide: “Yeah, it is [taking a toll]. We’ve been in a lot of tight battles. It would feel good to be on the other side.”