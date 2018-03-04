Brooklyn Nets' Pick for Academy Awards: Get Out Should Win Oscar

LOS ANGELES – The 2018 Oscars are here and there’s one movie that appears to be a heavy favorite in the Nets’ locker room.

“Get Out was entertaining the whole way through,” Jahlil Okafor told BrooklynNets.com. “It was a great storyline, great plot. The actors and actresses did a great job and it was something new. It really shocked a lot of people that went to go see it. It wasn’t the basic film, so I really enjoyed it.”

Okafor is arguably the biggest movie buff on the Nets’ roster as he famously used to travel from Philadelphia to New York to see movies in his favorite theatre, iPic Theaters at Fulton Market. Okafor has seen most of the movies that are contending for Oscars and he also believes Get Out director Jordan Peele should win the Best Director award.

“He should, he has my vote. He did an amazing job with that.”

DeMarre Carroll and Spencer Dinwiddie agree with their teammate.

“I’d say Get Out was maybe my favorite,” Carroll said. “Just the way it was presented, the actors that were in it, the theme behind it. It came out of nowhere. I felt like it was one of those sneaky, surprising films. Hopefully it wins a lot of Oscars tonight.”

Dinwiddie raised his fist and quickly said, “Oscars, I’m going with Get Out.”

Get Out faces a lot of competition for Best Picture as it’s up against Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Okafor admits he was a bit disappointed by Dunkirk.

“Dunkirk wasn’t for me. I know it got like 95 percent on rotten tomatoes and was raved about on Twitter, but that was more visually appealing,” Okafor explained. “I was expecting it to be more action packed, more dialogue.”

Whatever the outcome may be, Carroll is ready for what should be an entertaining night.

“It should be a great one,” Carroll said. I’ll be watching so it should be great.”