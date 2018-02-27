Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen Makes Twitter Go Nuts With Epic Slam

CLEVELAND – The reverberations from Jarrett Allen’s unbelievable dunk over Lauri Markkanen have carried on to Tuesday as people all over the country are still talking about it.

Even Allen, who normally doesn’t like to hype up his slams, admitted it was a big play.

“I get juice. Everybody gets juice. You heard the crowd roar, the team, you can look at the bench. You saw the clip of it,” the rookie center said after Monday’s win over the Bulls. “They went crazy, so not only do I get juice, but everybody else does.”

With so many people continuing to talk about the play, we’ve decided to highlight the best social media reactions. Enjoy!

Jarret Allen's annihilation of Lauri Markkanen, as narrated by Jim Ross @JRsBBQ pic.twitter.com/US1EgVm9g6 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 27, 2018

Lol Meteor Man aka the dunker formally known as Richard Pryor #1 on sports center. Congrats big fella @_bigjayy_ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 27, 2018

FINNISH HIM

Jarrett Allen with the fatality poster dunk on Lauri Markkanen!



at Valentine’s face pic.twitter.com/fGbGe5Vvck — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 27, 2018