Brooklyn Nets 96-111 Charlotte Hornets: Three Takeaways

New lineup, but same result for the Nets (19-41).

For just the second time this season, D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie started together against the Charlotte Hornets (25-33) in a small lineup that paired them with Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen. The new starting five showed plenty of positives in the first half, trailing by just two after the opening 24 minutes. In the second half, the team’s recent issues with defense and rebounding reared its head once again as Brooklyn was outscored 56-43 in the final two quarters in the 111-96 loss.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 31 points and seven assists on 12-for-22 shooting while Dante Cunningham paced the Nets with an impressive 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists off the bench.

The Nets are now in an eight-game losing streak and return home to Barclays Center hoping to end their current slide against the visiting Bulls (20-37).

Rebounding and Defense Cost Nets in Defeat

Walker will steal the headlines, yet Dwight Howard might have had a bigger impact throughout the game. The 32-year-old center had 15 points and a whopping 24 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds.

Howard was particularly effective in the first half, where he had six of the eight offensive rebounds, which gave Charlotte extra possessions. Those extra opportunities kept the home team ahead, which was a momentum-killer for Brooklyn. The visitors finished the night being outrebounded 54-41.

Walker, typically a low-percentage streaky shooter (42.3 on field goals this season), appeared to benefit from the rebounding advantage and several defensive lapses.

Dinwiddie and Russell duo has Ups and Downs

Nets fans got their wish as the team’s top two facilitators and scorers started together for only the second time this season and the first time since Russell’s return from injury. The results on the court were uneven though.

Unofficially, the pair played about 14 minutes together – which is similar to their current season average of 15.4, according to Basketball Reference. They pair started the game sharing the first six minutes on the court and shot 1-for-5 with three points and three assists. From that point on, head coach Kenny Atkinson started to stagger both guards, which saw their production increase.

Midway in the fourth quarter, with the Hornets going on a 9-3 run, the head coach paired the two guards again, yet it didn’t stop the slide as the home side would take control of the game. While the decision didn’t yield immediate results, the duo will likely be something that Atkinson evaluates for the remainder of the season.

The pair could potentially match what Russell and Jeremy Lin showed during preseason, but the reality is those two had the luxury of training camp to work things out. There will be growing pains for the Nets’ current backcourt.

Cunningham Quickly Becoming a Key Contributor

Cunningham arrived in Brooklyn in a low-profile move, but he’s quickly becoming an integral part of Atkinson’s rotation. On Thursday night, the veteran forward proved just how versatile he could be in a strong performance off the bench.

Cunningham is known more for his defense and hustle plays so his output in scoring and rebounding against a solid Hornets frontcourt was impressive. It was just the second time in his career that he had a 20 point and 10 rebound game.

Even more notable was his precision from downtown, as he finished a career-high-tying four threes (shooting 57 percent from behind the arc). With the Nets continuing to struggle in February, Atkinson could increase Cunningham’s minutes in an effort to lean on his dependability and leadership. The coach alluded to it in a media conference call on Tuesday.

“He’s an established NBA player. He brings toughness, speed and knowledge of the league,” Atkinson said. “He’s a guy who can help us going forward. In the short time he’s been here, he’s shown a lot of positive signs.”