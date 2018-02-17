Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie on Skills Challenge Win: It’s Full Circle

It’s been that type of season for Spencer Dinwiddie.

Breakout NBA player and now 2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge winner.

Dinwiddie has emerged as a rising young player for the Nets this season, but he’s still not much of a known commodity around the league’s fans. Yet in his hometown of Los Angeles, he took advantage of a chance to introduce himself to those watching the All-Star Saturday Night broad – an audience that spans the world. He grabbed it with both hands.

Considering that Dinwiddie was playing in the G League about 16 months ago, he was cognizant of just how far he has come after the win.

“It's big for me to even be at All-Star Weekend considering the road that's been in my career, very up and down,” he told reporters. “Obviously being in the G League both on assignment and as a G League player, thank you to the Brooklyn Nets for giving me this opportunity to play and be here. Then it all really feels and seems full circle because I got to come home and do it in front of my family.”

Dinwiddie was almost knocked out in the first round against the Kings’ Buddy Hield, but his clutch shooting – a trait he’s shown throughout the season – shined throughout the competition. The guard believes his versatility is what carried him to the victory.

“One of the marks of my game is being able to affect the game in multiple ways, whether it be passing, defending or scoring,” he said before jokingly adding. “Good thing they didn't have a rebounding challenge, I guess, in this or I wouldn't have won it.”

While Dinwiddie now has an increased profile from the win, he insisted that the biggest thing that he’s happy about is getting a victory in front of his family back in his hometown.

“[I try to] win every single basketball game that I can,” Dinwiddie explained. “When I step on the floor, just because of my injury that I had in college, I cherish every moment to be able to step out here and play the game that I love and, like I said, do it in front of my family.

“There was a time when they didn't think this was going to happen, so it's fun.”

