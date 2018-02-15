Brooklyn Nets Will Celebrate Drazen Petrovic's Legacy on Feb. 26 vs. Chicago Bulls

BROOKLYN – Drazen Petrovic remains one of the most beloved Nets of all-time and the team plans on paying tribute to its iconic guard when they host the Bulls on Feb. 26.

It will be a retro-themed night to honor the Croatian, who tragically passed away in a car accident in Germany almost 25 years ago.

Petrovic’s mother will be in attendance and there will be a video tribute showcasing the guard’s legacy. The Nets will also be giving out Drazen Petrovic STARTING LINEUP ™ Figurines to the first 10,000 fans in attendance. And there’s plenty of other festivities planned. There will be five new Petrovic items in the Swag Shop along with a NBA Jam arcade machine, where fans can play as "Petro" in the classic game. Autographed and game-worn items from Petrovic will also be on display.

Though Petrovic only played three seasons for the then-New Jersey Nets, he left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





Upon his arrival in East Rutherford, he averaged just 7.0 points per game as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. Inspired by an opportunity to prove himself, he set out to end the team’s six-year drought from the playoffs and lived up to his promise – leading the Nets to a 40-42 record and the sixth seed. The team never missed the playoffs while he was a member and in 195 games with the team, he averaged 19.5 points on an impressive 51.1 percent shooting including 43.1 on threes. He is also arguably the first European player to be depended on as a franchise star.