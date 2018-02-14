Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Indiana Pacers

BROOKLYN – Here’s what we learned after the Nets’ morning shootaround at Barclays Center.

Nets Want to Enter All-Star Break On a Positive Note

Brooklyn (19-39) is mired in a six-game losing streak and has only won one of its last 10 games – a skid it desperately wants to end when it hosts the Pacers in the final game of their season series.

“It’s huge for us in terms of trying to go into the break on a good note with some momentum,” Joe Harris said. “Especially [since] our last 11 games have been a struggle for us. For us to get one tonight would be huge, just momentum wise, confidence wise, going into the break.”

Earlier in the losing streak, Kenny Atkinson raised the intensity of practice, hoping to spark positive results. With a six-day break until the team’s first scheduled practice and eight days until the next game, the head coach has changed his approach heading into Wednesday night’s game.

“Kenny’s been pretty loose, pretty light…He wants guys feeling fresh and recovered for today’s game,” said Harris.

But that hasn’t lowered the sense of urgency against Indiana.

“I think we’re locked in for Indiana,” Harris said. “He’s hoping that guys with fresh legs are going to be able to lay it all out there tonight.

Brooklyn Aims to Avoid Sweep by Indy

The Nets are 0-3 against the Pacers, yet all but one game has been heavily contested. Atkinson’s side has struggled to contain Victor Oladipo this season as the first-time All-Star has averaged 28.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists on 57.1 percent shooting. On the other end, Allen Crabbe has been one of the standouts against Indiana, going for 14.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg on 56.5 percent shooting (58 percent from downtown).

Harris believes if Brooklyn sticks with its gameplan, it can end its woes against the visitors.

“Their guard play is some of the best in the NBA,” he said before later adding, “They just have a very well-rounded team – a good bench [too]. It just comes down to us. Following the gameplan. Doing what the coaches ask of us. If we come out and compete and play hard for the full 48 – don’t dig ourselves a hole.

“Coaches have us set exactly how it should be, in terms of what the gameplan is and how we should be executing.”

Staying In For Valentine’s Day

Count the Nets among those who prefer home cooking for Valentine’s Day. The team is 7-3 in home games played on day.

This is the first time that the Nets have played on Feb. 14 since their move to Brooklyn. Their last game was a loss against the Spurs in 2011, a 102-85 result. The franchise’s highest-scoring performance on the day came from none other than Drazen Petrovic, who had 34 points in a 117-111 win in 1993.